Say What Now? 'Disoriented' Woman Invites Police to Crime Scene: 'Everyone Come In, the Baby Is Dead' [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of her 9-month-old daughter in Catawba County. Channel 9 found court documents alleging she had tried to kill her baby before.

Megan Stack Sattizahn, 39 was arrested Friday. She’s accused of killing her daughter, Samantha Sattizahn, on July 12.

Authorities got multiple calls around 5 a.m. that day for a suspicious person walking without clothing on Section House Road, north of Conover. They found Sattizahn, who seemed to be disoriented. She ran off and they followed her to a nearby home along Tanglewood Drive.

Inside, deputies found the baby girl’s body. They aren’t saying how she died.

Deputies said Sattizahn was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. They announced her arrest on Friday, seven days after they were called to the home.

According to court documents, Sattizahn admitted to deputies that she killed her daughter, describing it as a “mercy killing.” The search warrant also describes how Sattizahn allegedly tried to poison her daughter back in December. She is accused of poisoning her with prescription medication saying “God told her to,” but that attempt was never reported to authorities.

Neighbors said they didn’t see any red flags.

“I’d seen them strolling the baby down the road a few times, pulling her in a wagon,” Brent Hefner said.

“I saw them playing in the yard acting like a happy family,” Kalen Bolick said.

Involvement in 2017 case

Investigators working the case learned Sattizahn was involved in another high-profile case in Charlotte.

Back in 2017, Sattizahn, who went by Megan Stack, picked up her 8-year-old daughter from Bain Elementary school in Mint Hill and couldn’t be found. At the time, police said they were concerned for the safety of her daughter and for Stack.

Days later, mother and daughter were found safe in Missouri.

Deputies in Catawba County have executed search warrants for all of her medical records, writings, and phone records.

“It’s very taxing on all of our officers, their families,” said Maj. Aaron Turk. “Everyone in this community is dealing with this tragedy.”

Channel 9?s Dave Faherty tried to talk with Sattizahn’s husband on Friday but he declined to comment. He also reached out to the Department of Social Services to see if they’ve had any involvement in the case after what happened in Charlotte. They said they cannot comment on specific investigations, but say they regret the tragic loss of life.

Sattizahn is in the Catawba County jail with no bond. She’s scheduled for a first court appearance on Monday.

via: WSOC