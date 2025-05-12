Say What Now? Man Accused of Killing Mom Covered Body with McDonald’s Wrappers, Trash ‘Out of Respect’:

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

The man reportedly transported his mother’s body in her car to his sister’s house, where his sister, upon finding her covered in the backseat like he was “dressing up a skeleton,” contacted the police.

A man’s charges have been upgraded from abuse of a corpse to include two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault in the death of Hyun Ahn, 61, in Maryland earlier this year, according to NBC affiliate WGAL.

The woman’s son, Kevin Ahn, 31, was initially charged on April 3 after he allegedly drove his mother’s body, in her car, to his sister’s apartment complex in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Kevin’s estranged sister in Penn Township contacted police after he arrived at her home shortly after 3 p.m. on March 24 in their mother’s 2022 Toyota Rav 4 and was “acting weird,” according to a press release from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The sister told police that she and her brother, who she described as transient, have a strained relationship and he is usually not welcome at her house. After an argument that day about him being there, she said that Kevin left in the vehicle before returning again at approximately 3:30 p.m.

At this point, the sister and her husband both confronted Kevin outside the residence. It was during this encounter, she told police, that they noticed what appeared to be an unresponsive person lying across the back seat of the vehicle “partially covered in household goods” and trash, including McDonald’s wrappers, boxes, and a shoe.

According to police, when questioned about the perceived body in the car, Kevin “fled the scene on foot,” at which point the couple contacted NLCRPD.

When police arrived, along with Warwick EMS, they discovered the body of a deceased female, later identified as Hyun Ahn. It was determined, per officials at a preliminary hearing last month, that she had been deceased approximately 30 to 40 hours at the time of her discovery.

A detective in the case told the judge at this hearing that they had found surveillance footage of Kevin with his mother from a licensing and notary service office 48 hours before her body was discovered, per WGAL’s reporting.

After the body’s discovery, Kevin was found running down the street nearby and picked up by police, according to their press release.

He was held on initial charges of abuse of a corpse, pending autopsy results to determine the cause of death. Her death was determined to be the result of a homicide by cause of strangulation and a traumatic brain injury, leading to the additional charges.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger told The Baltimore Sun on Saturday, per Law & Crime, that Kevin is facing the murder and assault charges in Baltimore County, where his mother lived. It is believed she was killed there some time in March, per Shellenberger.

In that preliminary hearing for the abuse of a corpse charges last month, Kevin’s attorney stated in court that his client had not abused his mother’s corpse, but was allegedly honoring her memory in an unorthodox display of mourning, per The Daily Voice.

He compared the display to “dressing up a skeleton,” saying that Kevin had “covered the body out of respect” and was hoping to be able to request a funeral.

First Deputy Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade countered that this was “an exceptionally strange argument,” saying that any reasonable person would express “outrage” over leaving a corpse in a vehicle for 30 hours or more.

All of this, of course, was when Kevin was only facing those preliminary charges of abuse of a corpse, pending the autopsy results that culminated in his additional murder and assault charges.

He is still being held without bail in Pennsylvania at the Lancaster County Prison on the initial abuse of a corpse charges.

