Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Blackpink’s Lisa Dragged After Appearing to Wear Undies with Rosa Parks’ Face to Met Gala

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 11 hours ago

A critic commented on LISA’s Louis Vuitton outfit, saying, “maybe i just don’t wanna see rosa parks on LISA’s a– cheeks and that’s my fault,” while others described the apparent Rosa Parks depiction on the bodysuit’s pelvic region as “distasteful,” “vulgar,” and “nastyyyy.”

BLACKPINK singer Lisa is being hit with backlash over her Met Gala look.

On Monday night, The White Lotus actress hit the blue carpet of the 2025 Met Gala rocking a look designed by Louis Vuitton, for which she is an ambassador and Pharrell serves as the men’s creative director.

Advertisement

Lisa, 28, donned a black, tailored, lace-printed jacket with a printed bodysuit underneath, and nylons featuring the LV logo. However, the underwear area of the bodysuit was on full display in the front and back and featured embroidered faces, one of which appeared to be civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

While Lisa’s look seemingly aligned with this year’s dress code of “Tailored for You,” and the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the “Money” rapper was slammed online for Parks’ apparent feature on the pelvic area of her look, as it seems that most did not realize it was a bodysuit, and believed the famous figure was portrayed on her underwear.

According to British Vogue, the figures stitched into Lisa’s bodysuit were portraits by artist Henry Taylor, who also worked on the singer’s look and painted the portrait of Pharrell featured on the Met Gala Vogue cover.

Despite this, fans blasted Lisa’s outfit — specifically the apparent portrayal and location of Rosa Parks’ image — on social media, calling it “distasteful,” “vulgar,” and “nastyyyy.”

Advertisement

“I was wondering why Rosa Parks was trending got scared…. I know Lisa does not have Rosa Parks all over her underwear right now. WHO THOUGHT THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA?????” a user wrote. “Mind you not only is it highly distasteful how is this on theme?”

“Putting Rosa parks on your Fanny is nastyyyy work. No respect,” a second person added.

Advertisement

“I really wish I hadn’t looked to see why Rosa Parks was trending. Young lady, we don’t put a civil rights icon on our kitty, mkay,” a third posted, while another said, “maybe i just don’t wanna see rosa parks on LISA’s ass cheeks and that’s my fault.”

Others called out Pharrell for his work with Louis Vuitton, and possible contribution to Lisa’s look.

“pharrell a weirdo too cause he the one who put rosa parks on the panties!!!!!” a person wrote, while another said that the singer and designer needed to be put in “jail expeditiously.”

Lisa, Pharrell, Henry Taylor, or Louis Vuitton have not responded to the backlash.

Advertisement

See more posts criticizing the look, below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Who Killed Boyfriend’s Daughter, Left Body In Bucket on Mom’s Front Lawn Learns Fate [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Lawyer Arrested In Stabbing Death of Own Client Before Her Divorce Case Went to Trial [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Claims Woman Chained by Neck In Dramatic Bodycam Rescue Video ‘Did It To Herself’

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Florida Man Kills Woman, Then Kidnaps, Rapes Her Daughter-In-Law Before Locking Her In Toolbox

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Girl Chained In Basement, Sex Trafficked and Forced to Drink from Puddle

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Husband ‘Walked In’ on Nurse Wife Having Sex with His Son, Her 15-Year-Old Stepson

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Couple Decapitated and Dismembered by Man Victim Paid for ‘Extreme Sex’

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Diddy’s Lawyers Claim He Might Not Have Been Mentally Capable of Crimes Due to Drug Use

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Florida Man Fantasizes About Shooting Small Black Girl Who Rang His Doorbell to Sell Candy, Deletes Facebook Page After Facing Backlash

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? After Fyre Festival 2 is Postponed, Promoter Announces Brand is Up for Sale

By: Walker