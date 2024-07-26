Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Says He 'Was Not Intoxicated’ During DWI Arrest: 'Police Make Mistakes' | www.lovebscott.com

Justin Timberlake’s attorney wants you to know that he was NOT intoxicated during his DWI arrest earlier this year.

via Complex:

“The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI,” Edward Burke Jr. told Page Six after a hearing for the case on Friday. Timberlake wasn’t in attendance because he wasn’t required to be there.

According to the outlet, Burke told the court that there was an issue with the initial charging papers. “The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” he said, indicating that a signature from a superior officer was missing in the paperwork.

“In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors,” Burke added. “But that’s just one and there are many others. Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances.”

Burke then asserted that while Timberlake “respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do,” he “was not intoxicated and they made an error in arresting him for it. We are confident that this charge will be dismissed.”

Timberlake was arrested in mid-June, where he was charged with a misdemeanor after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the Hamptons area. Officers noticed that he had alcohol on his breath; he told them he had “one martini,” and declined to take a breathalyzer test.

The internet quickly memeified the singer’s mugshot and made jokes about what he reportedly told one of the officers who pulled him over.

“The cop didn’t know who [Timberlake] was at first,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

JT’s massive Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicked off in April and will continue until the end of the year.

That’s one interesting defense.