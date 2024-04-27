Ye Sued for Allegedly Discriminating Against Black Staff, Demanding Employee Cut Off His Locs | lovebscott.com

Kanye West’s former security guard is suing him over his alleged treatment of black staff at his Donda Academy.

According to a complaint obtained by Page Six, Benjamin Deshon Provo, who worked as a security guard at Donda Academy, is accusing the rapper of berating Black employees and firing him for refusing to cut his locs.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit, which Complex independently verifed was filed on Friday, April 26, alleges. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

Provo reportedly began working for Donda Academy, the rapper’s Christian school, in August 2021. The suit filed in Los Angeles claims he suffered “emotional distress” as a result of Ye’s actions, which include allegedly firing Provo for refusing to cut his hair.

“Alright y’all, it is time for you to shave your heads. I am not messing around,” Ye allegedly told his staff.

After he refused, in part due to his Muslim faith, Provo claims an associate of Ye told him, “Kanye said, ‘Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired.’”

“Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability,” the complaint states.

The Root also reports that Provo claims white staff members were paid $5 more per hour than Black employees. Additionally, Ye is alleged to have banned books about Black history at Donda Academy, including books about icons like Malcom X and Martin Luther King Jr., an allegation also made in an April 2023 lawsuit by former Donda Academy teacher Cecilia Hailey. That case is currently set to go to court in April 2025.

“Further, Kanye regularly expressed negative beliefs associated with prominent black leaders that advocated for or sought to advance the black community,” the former security guard claims.

Kanye West is being sued by a former Donda Academy employee claiming workplace abuse The lawsuit, filed by Trevor Phillips, details a variety of situations involving Ye: ?? Ye allegedly wanted to introduce a jail at the school so kids could be locked in cages ?? Phillips says… pic.twitter.com/O47pGTfFQR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 2, 2024

This is not the first time the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been sued over alleged anti-Black treatment by former employees. Earlier this month a lawsuit from Trevor Phillips, a former Yeezy and Donda employee, claimed the rapper treated Black employees worse than white employees. Phillips also alleged Ye shared anti-semitic and homophobic sentiments around school children, and threatened to lock kids in cages, among many other concerning claims.

“No matter how famous one is, no one is above the law. We look forward to holding Mr. West accountable for the discrimination alleged in the complaint,” Carney R. Shegerian, the lead attorney on the case of Shegerian & Associates, said in a statement provided to Complex.

In addition to experiencing discrimination, Provo also alleges he was forced to engage in uncomfortable physical altercations with paparazzi as part of his security job. He is currently seeking damages for alleged discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, labor code violations, and other claims.

