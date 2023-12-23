Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and the late Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41.

via: E! News

The Backstreet Boys member’s sister Bobbie Jean “B.J.” Carter has died at age 41, more than one year after the passing of their brother Aaron Carter, according to multiple reports. The cause of her death was not revealed.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean,” her mom, Jane Carter, told TMZ in a statement, “and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Bobbie Jean, who lived in Florida, was preceded in death by Aaron, who died at age 34 in November 2022 after accidentally drowning in his bathtub and after taking medications such as alprazolam (Xanax), sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose in 2012 at age 25, and dad Bob Carter, who passed away at 64 in 2017.

“I’m deeply sad today,” Melanie Martin, mother of Aaron’s son Prince Carter, 2, wrote on her Instagram Stories. “RIP.”

Bobbie Jean starred with Aaron, Nick, Leslie and most of their other family members on the E! reality show House of Carters in 2006. Since then, she has led a private life and kept out of the public eye until this past June, when she was arrested in Florida for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance, police records show.

Citing a police report, People reported that she was accused of stealing $55 worth of stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby and was later allegedly found to be carrying fentanyl. In September, she was cited for failure to appear at a hearing in the case, per police records.

Bobbie Jean leaves behind a daughter, Bella, 8. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” Jane told TMZ. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

In addition to her daughter, her mom and Nick, Bobbie Jean is also survived by sisters Angel Carter Conrad—Aaron’s twin—and Virginia Marie Carter, brother Kaden Brent Carter and stepsister Taelyn Dobson.

Funeral plans for Bobbie Jean have not been released.