5 Trans Millionaires You Should Know #TransVisibility

Much like other marginalized groups, those in the LGBTQIA+ community face discrimination based on who they are, making it harder for them to find work, keep a job, and earn what they’re worth. Trans people in the United States have a unique experience as the community continues to fight for equal rights. Not only do they face ridicule and potential violence just for living their authentic lives, trans people are less likely to earn a living wage.

Despite the injustices they face, learn about five trans people who managed to beat the odds and reach millionaire status. Their success is not only a testament to their talent and ambition but the future that is possible for the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole.

How much are LGBTQIA+ workers paid?

According to the Human Rights Campaign, LGBTQIA+ workers make about 90 cents for every dollar a typical worker makes. Unfortunately, that wage gap worsens as identities become more intersectional. The Human Rights Campaign also reported that Black LGBTQIA+ workers make about 80 cents on the dollar of a typical worker. Latinx LGBTQIA+ workers make 90 cents on the dollar, while Native American LGBTQIA+ workers receive 70 cents on the dollar of a typical worker. To further describe the disparity, trans men make 70 cents on the dollar, and trans women make 60 cents on the dollar of a typical worker.

Though we still have a long way to go, some members of the trans community have made a breakthrough, proving that their identity does not make them less worthy of equal pay. Here are five trans millionaires you should know!

1. Laverne Cox (she/her): $6 million Net Worth

Laverne Cox first gained national attention as a contestant on VH1’s “I Want to Work for Diddy.” Her appearance on the show led to her being approached by the network to create her own show, which birthed “TRANSform Me.” The show made Cox the first Black trans woman to host and produce her own show. She later rose to new heights of fame when she began starring as Sophia Burset in “Orange is the New Black.”

2. Leyna Bloom (she/her): $5 million Net Worth

Leyna Bloom is a model, actress, and activist. She rose to prominence in 2021 as the first openly transgender model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Before appearing on the cover, she was a trailblazer for trans representation in the fashion industry and the first openly transgender model to appear in Vogue India.

3. Indya Moore (they/them & she/her): $3 million Net Worth

Indya Moore is a model and actor known for their role as Angel Evangelista in FX’s “Pose.” During their model career, they have been signed to IMG Models and WME. Before pursuing acting, they also appeared in Gucci and Dior ads.

4. Hunter Schafer (she/her): $6 million Net Worth

Mostly known for her role as transgender high school student, Jules in “Euphoria,” Hunter Schafer initially caught national attention as an activist. She was the youngest plaintiff in a lawsuit fighting North Carolina’s HB2 bill, which attempts to police trans folx restroom preferences. Schafer is also a model and has been represented by Elite Model Management. She has worked with several major fashion houses, including Gucci, Dior, Marc Jacobs, and Helmut Lung.

5. Elliot Page (he/him & they/them): $8 million Net Worth

Before transitioning and coming out as a trans man, Elliot Page gained acclaim for their role in the hit film, “Juno.” Page has also made appearances in “Hard Candy” and “X-Men: The Last Stand.” Even before becoming openly trans, Page has always been an LGBTQIA+ advocate and continues to do so.

These trans celebrities continue to inspire people just like them every day as they live their lives authentically. Additionally, they continue to be activists for trans representation and visibility.