Why Andy Cohen Thinks It's A 'Good Idea' For Vanderpump Rules to Take a Break | lovebscott.com

Andy Cohen is reacting to the news that Vanderpump Rules is taking an extended hiatus and not going into production this summer as it had done over the past decade.

Although Cohen is not a producer of the Bravo reality series, he is the face of the network, being the host of Watch What Happens Live and an executive producer on The Real Housewives franchise. On his SiriusXM show, Cohen said putting Vanderpump Rules on pause is a good idea.

“Yeah, we used to do this all the time with the Housewives,” Cohen said on Andy Cohen Live. “We would say, ‘You know what? Let’s put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them,’ and they will have lived, you know, life. Things will be different.”

A source close to the cast confirmed to Deadline that the show was taking a production pause this summer. News of the extended hiatus comes as Season 11 is wrapping up on Bravo, a season that saw the aftermath of the “Scandoval” fallout. The pause in production is seemingly due to give the cast more time to process the incident, something that Cohen explained on his radio show.

“I think that, you know, I was talking to Ariana [Madix] about this on the after show last night. I was saying, people do forget, especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on,” Cohen said. “People forget that we picked up cameras a few, three months after she found out about that affair, so that’s why she’s still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that, so I always think it’s great.”

He continued, “Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop and you know, so, I think it’s a very good idea.”

As an executive producer of The Real Housewives shows, Cohen knows what its like to pause one of his series. The Real Housewives of Atlanta has not started filming its new season amid a cast shakeup and The Real Housewives of Miami is also taking an extended break to showcase the ladies under a different time of the year.

