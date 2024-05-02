Los Angeles Lakers' Star Christian Wood Granted Sole Custody of 10-Month-Old Son and a 3-Year Restraining Order Against Ex Yasmine Lopez | lovebscott.com

This week, a judge in the Superior Court of Los Angeles made a ruling.

NBA star Christian Wood was awarded a permanent restraining order against his ex-girlfriend and mother to his child, Yasmine Lopez.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wood testified in court this week at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

As previously reported, the Lakers star was granted a temporary restraining order against Lopez in March. In court documents, he claimed his ex showed up at his LA home on February 23, 2024, with a group of her friends.

He claimed his ex-climbed his fence and gained access to his Mercedes-Benz.

Wood claimed Lopez vandalized his car by making deep scratches all over. In his filing, he said Lopez opened the door to another door and was seen walking around his property.

A neighbor called the police about a possible intruder. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Lopez.

Wood said he was instructed by police to pick up his son at the home of Lopez’s friend. The NBA star said he went over to the home but was met with aggression.

He claimed the friend refused to give him his son Kobe. He said the friend made “allegations against” him and misrepresented “the facts to the media to gain favor.”

In court documents, Wood said the car being vandalized was not the first time Lopez had damaged his property. He claimed she broke into his home in August 2023 and destroyed items.

Wood asked the court to award him primary physical custody of Kobe but agreed to share joint legal custody.

The court granted Wood a temporary restraining order. Lopez was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the NBA star until the next hearing.

This week, Lopez didn’t appear in court despite being served with notice of the hearing.

“The responding party was given notice and an opportunity to be heard, as provided by the laws of the State of California. There are no calls, check-ins, or appearances by or on behalf of the Respondent,” the order read.

Wood appeared with his legal team. The NBA star testified in court and presented evidence to back up his claims.

As a result of Lopez’s not opposing Wood’s petition, the court granted Wood’s request for a permanent restraining order and sole custody.

The court said the restraining order will remain in effect until April 30, 2027.

