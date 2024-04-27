Say What Now? Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Offers $100,000 for 'Credible Receipts' Proving He Cheated | lovebscott.com

“Challenge Others To Do The Same…” Guobadia added.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia is offering a $100,000 cash reward to anyone who can prove that he cheated on his wife.

“I’ve Increased The Cash Reward For Any Credible Receipts Of My Cheating on Any Spouse From 6/14/2019 Thru 2/22/2024. Reward Has Changed From $50,000 to $100,000,” Simon wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “Challenge Others To Do The Same….”

As previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon on February 22 after only 15 months of marriage. She said she decided to end the marriage after reading news reports about his alleged immigration fraud.

Simon denied the allegations, claiming in court papers that he has been a permanent resident since 1990 and is “not at risk of deportation.”

Since their separation, Porsha has also accused him of hosting “at least three women” in their marital residence on different evenings.

The former couple’s divorce battle has turned ugly as the exes continue to war over their prenuptial agreement and their shared Georgia mansion.

Simon asked a judge for a restraining order against Porsha last month after claiming that she showed up at their marital home with gun-toting bodyguards — even though a private security guard said that he posed “no threat.”

In return, Porsha accused Simon of fleeing to Dubai after she filed for divorce and changing the locks on their home from overseas. She requested an emergency hearing to give her access to their shared Georgia mansion, arguing the prenup they signed stated Simon had to vacate within 30 days of divorce filing.

Simon is fighting her request, per documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com earlier this month. He denied fleeting to Dubai and “removing” his ex from the home, arguing that he purchased it using his own money before their marriage and claiming the RHOA star has a separate $1.8 million home nearby that she can live in.

Simon got engaged to Porsha in May 2021, shortly after his marriage to Porsha’s then-friend Falynn Pina ended.

While Simon and Porsha have long maintained that their whirlwind romance began only once his marriage to Falynn was over, Porsha’s cousin has claimed that she and Simon started their relationship while he was still married.

In 2021, Simon hit back against claims that he had cheated by offering a reward for “credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing).”

“I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “Let’s get to some facts. Btw, I keep very meticulous record (receipts) of my life.”

via RadarOnline