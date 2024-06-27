Signing up for dating apps can feel like a never-ending maze of digital chaos. However, despite the challenges of online dating, many have found success in these virtual spaces. Pew Research reveals that one in ten partnered or married adults – met their significant other through a dating site or app.

According to the same Pew report, about 24% of partnered LGBTQIA+ adults have met their significant other online. But despite this online dating “success,” queer womxn, non-binary, and trans people continue to struggle to find safe and welcoming virtual dating spaces. However, only a handful of apps cater to WLW (Womxn Loving Womxn) communities.

For womxn seeking safe spaces to connect with other womxn, the journey can be exhausting, so we’ve compiled a list of the best dating apps for lesbians and queer womxn. Users praise these platforms for their inclusivity, community spirit, and freedom from trolls, so take a look below to help simplify your online dating experience.

5 Dating Apps for Lesbian and Queer Womxn

HER combines the essence of a dating app with the connectivity of social media. It is one of the first apps designed for queer womxn, nonbinary, and trans individuals. HER is designed by sapphics for sapphics, with more than 14 million users and 300 million lesbian matches over the past eight years.

Standout Features:

Personalization — Users can easily showcase their unique identities, with options to add pronouns, gender identity, sexual orientation, love language, political pride pins, and more.

— Users can easily showcase their unique identities, with options to add pronouns, gender identity, sexual orientation, love language, political pride pins, and more. Community Engagement — The app enables users to engage in more than 35 HER community groups, encouraging interactions and connections IRL.

— LGBTQIA+ Resources — Users can also enjoy a wealth of dating advice and resources, including a blog, a glossary, and a “DM Slider” for the perfect opening liners.

Zoe: Lesbian Dating & Chat app not to be confused with the personalized nutrition app; Zoe is an all-in-one dating and social networking app that prioritizes security and privacy. This app was created for lesbians, bisexuals, and queer womxn worldwide and is the highest-rated lesbian dating app in the US on iOS platforms, with more than 7.2 million users. Zoe offers AI-driven content moderation and a zero-tolerance policy on bullying, harassment, trolling, and unicorn hunting. The app also offers comprehensive resources, including online and real-life safety, consent and protection, LGBTQIA+ travel, and more.

Standout Features:

Profile Questionnaire — In-depth questions help users filter out the noise and find their best matches.

— Smart Matching Insights — The app offers compatibility percentages based on responses from the questionnaire’s dating, lifestyle, and fun categories. Upgrading unlocks the “Opposite Match” feature for those more interested in the idea that opposites attract.

— Security — Zoe prioritizes safe spaces with features like in-chat mutual verification and “Snaps,” which allow users to send photos and videos that disappear within seconds.

Lex is a lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer social networking app to find friends, events, dates, and more. It’s a text-based dating app – one of the Lex taglines is “no swiping, just typing.” Lex also offers a queer community newsletter.

Standout Features:

Write Missed Connections — Reconnect with people you’ve encountered before.

— Unlimited Scrolling — Browse posts from queer individuals in your neighborhood or around the globe.

— Real Engagement — Join new chat rooms, create your own with local users, or interact directly.

— All-in-One Platform — Where other mainstream tech giants fall short, Lex fills in the gaps for the queer community on business leads, classifieds, event listings, and dating options.

Yes, the SCISSR app takes its name from a sex position and some describe it as the “Tinder for lesbians,” while others see it as a sophisticated twist on Grinder. SCISSR is an inclusive app for all queer womxn, bisexuals, and nonbinary people. Created to be an elevated version of Grinder, today’s app offers bespoke experiences like networking opportunities and meetups.

Standout Features:

No location restrictions — SCISSR lets you match globally without limiting potential connections based on location.

— Personalization — Users can “crush” on someone or add them to their “wish list.” They can also enter more detailed preferences, including “hookup,” “love & relationship,” “networking,” and “friendship.”

— Privacy — Instead of first and last names, women create usernames, which provide personalization or anonymity, depending on their interests and tastes.

PINK

PINK is a dating app and global community for lesbian, bisexual, queer, and even the curious to date, find a romantic partner, or start a healthy relationship. PINK was rated Apple Store Users Choice 2022 & 2023 with more than 10 million registered users.

Standout Features:

No language barriers — In this nomadic and digital reality, language should no longer be an obstacle to finding true love — the PINK app translates for you!

— No location restrictions — You can connect with women from any location.

Community–focused — Provides a general community news feed to connect with local women with shared interests and passions.

Dating in the digital age is already a pain in the thumbs and when you’re a queer womxn it definitely doesn’t get any easier. But thanks to inclusive and safe spaces like the dating app below, you can not only snag a romantic connection but a a few friends and a communal one as well.