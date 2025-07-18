BY: Nick Fulton Published 18 seconds ago

Anna Camp’s portrayal of identical twins in Season 5 of the hit Netflix show You captivated audiences worldwide, drawing over 10 million streams in its first week. The “Pitch Perfect” star earned early praise for her performance, and many — including Camp herself — expected it to translate into an Emmy nomination.

Advertisement

But when the Television Academy released its 2025 nominations on July 15, Camp’s name was nowhere to be found. The 42-year-old actress and many “You” fans had plenty to say about the snub.

Camp’s Response and Fans’ Reactions

Camp took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in character with the caption:

Advertisement

“Me reading about the nominations this morning, knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone and while also remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week.”

Fans echoed her disappointment in the comments.

“Just wanted to say your episode where you see Maddie switch to Reagan—just by using your facial expression — UNBELIEVABLE work,” one fan wrote. “I hope you’re so proud of this job, and a lot of us recognize you.”

Another commenter emphasized the performance’s significance:

“I think EVERY fellow actor, from Hollywood to AmDram, understands the brilliance and the difficulty of this performance! I, for one, was in awe, and you inspired me to look further into my character-building techniques. It was a MASTERCLASS.”

Advertisement

Camp’s partner, Jade Whipkey, also voiced support, writing:

“BLOWN AWAY? Not many people ever get the chance to play twins, and NO ONE has ever done it like you did. Take notes, Hollywood!!!”

What Could Have Been

Camp was considered a strong contender for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but the Academy chose instead to recognize Julianne Nicholson (“Paradise”), Katherine LaNasa (“The Pitt”), Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Aimee Lou Wood (“The White Lotus”), Carrie Coon (“The White Lotus”), Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”), and Parker Posey (“The White Lotus”).

In a follow-up comment on her post, Camp reflected on the complex emotions surrounding the nomination process:

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m not supposed to be a little disappointed, or if I am, I’m not supposed to say it out loud. Some people think I’m a good actress, some people think I’m terrible. When you start opening up and getting real instead of smiling and nodding through it all, it’s definitely freeing, but also invites people to criticize you more.

People want you to be humble but confident. It’s OK to feel multiple emotions at once, and it’s also OK to express them.”

Camp’s omission wasn’t the only notable snub in this year’s Emmy nominations. The final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” received no recognition, and other surprises included the absence of “Agatha All Along,” “Yellowjackets,” “The Bear,” and “Squid Game.”

Advertisement

What did you think of Anna Camp’s performance in You? What other performances or projects deserved more award attention this year?