Pop darling Conan Gray has been giving us bops for years, but his rise to fame didn’t happen overnight. Gray first blew up by posting heartfelt vlogs and covers on YouTube. After going viral with “Idle Town,” he signed to Republic Records in 2018, dropped “Sunset Season,” and quickly climbed the charts. His debut album “Kid Krow” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ever since “Heather” had us crying in our bedrooms and “Maniac” became our rage anthem, fans have been trying to figure out where the 25-year-old singer-songwriter fits on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. And while he’s always been vocal about queer issues, fans want to know if he is a part of the community. Here is everything we know about Gray’s personal life.

Is Conan Gray a part of the LGBTQIA+ community?

Gray’s new single and music video for “This Song” is making waves. The cinematic love story features two guys falling for each other. However, Gray isn’t pushing any labels on his sexuality, and he’s been real about it. He previously tweeted to fans, demanding that they stop inquiring about his personal preferences.

“Y’all are so annoying, all y’all ever wanna do is place a label on me. Just let me f**kin exist what the f**k,” Gray wrote.

He later added, “Here’s the f**king deal. If labels on sexuality, gender, beliefs, and all that great stuff are helpful for you, I’m all for it. You do you. But the second you start trying to shove everyone else into a neat little easy-to-understand box, I get mad. Stop! Please! F**king stop!”

Gray’s fans have stepped up to protect his privacy. On Reddit, some users questioned whether his song “Alley Rose” is about a man, while others pushed back, calling the speculation invasive. “Not appropriate to speculate about the who, but I think it’s pretty obvious that Alley Rose is written about a man, and anyone with even the vaguest of queer sexuality knows it because it’s a universal experience,” one person commented. While another wrote, “Can we just stop speculating about Conan’s personal life.”

Conan Gray keeps his love life private.

Gray might write like a certified heartbreaker, but he keeps his dating life on the hush. In a 2022 GQ interview, he explicitly said he’s never actually dated anyone, even though he’s been “heartbroken” by unrequited crushes that inspired hits like “Heather” and “Crush Culture.”

“I’ve been heartbroken, obviously. I’ve been in love with people, but they haven’t loved me back,” Gray said. “In high school, I was in love with someone who ended up destroying me. I wrote basically my whole first album about them, including the song “Heather.” I still write songs about them.”

Meanwhile, fans claim to be aware of some of Gray’s relationships. The singer’s Fandom Wiki suggests that he has had several partners, but names have not been revealed. One Redditor pointed out how Conan’s respectful fanbase — and the fact that he’s not super tabloid fodder — makes it easy to keep relationships private.

