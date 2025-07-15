BY: Kara Johnson Published 3 hours ago

“Queer Eye” has been a beacon of empathy. It champions self-love and fabulous makeovers. It transforms lives, one “hero” at a time. The show is a reboot of the early 2000s Bravo hit, and it quickly became a Netflix sensation. Fans loved its heartwarming stories and emotional depth. And, of course, the Fab Five’s charm was undeniable.

“Queer Eye” grew into Netflix’s longest-running unscripted series. It touched millions of hearts and won many awards, including multiple Emmys. But all good things eventually end. This beloved journey is drawing to a close.

The news that “Queer Eye” ends after season 10 has deeply affected its dedicated fanbase. Saying goodbye to the show is bittersweet. It shined a light on self-acceptance and style for all. The upcoming final season promises a heartfelt celebration of its legacy. So, why is this transformative series taking its final bow? What exciting new ventures await its iconic cast? Let’s dive into the details of this emotional wrap-up.

It’s Not You, It’s Me (and a Bit of Everything Else): Why the Show’s Wrapping Up

Netflix officially announced that Season 10 will be the grand finale. The show’s conclusion isn’t due to one simple reason. Instead, many factors led to this decision. The series will end after around 90 episodes, making this a significant run for any unscripted program.

Bobby Berk, the interior design expert, made his departure after Season 8, and it was a significant factor. His exit was initially amicable, but reports of behind-the-scenes tensions surfaced. Expired contracts also played a role. These dynamics influenced the show’s future.

The remaining Fab Four — Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — stayed. Jeremiah Brent stepped in for Seasons 9 and 10, and the show’s landscape changed.

Netflix continually evaluates costs and engagement. They also need fresh content, which applies to successful, long-running series. That said, the collective decision ensures “Queer Eye” concludes with its impact and legacy intact.

The Fab Five’s Next Chapters: Beyond the Makeover Studio

The Fab Five’s beauty comes from their skills and charisma. Fans will be happy to know their journeys aren’t over. Each member will embark on exciting new projects and carry their signature flair into new endeavors.

Berk has already announced his next big move. He will host the new HGTV series “Junk or Jackpot?” which will premiere in late 2025. Berk will help homeowners decide which items to sell, and the funds will go toward their dream home makeovers. It’s a perfect fit for his design talent.

The remaining Fab Four also have exciting projects coming down the pipeline. Brown handles culture and relationships. France focuses on fashion. Porowski manages food and wine. Van Ness specializes in grooming. That said, their strong individual followings and brands will ensure continued influence.

As a well-known interior designer, Brent has strategically built a notable presence and has the resume to back it up. That said, it’s safe to assume that Brent’s presence in the design world will continue.

Where to Get Your “Queer Eye” Fix: Streaming Now (and Later!)

Looking to revisit past seasons? Want to catch the upcoming finale? “Queer Eye,” known as Netflix’s longest-running unscripted series, is available to stream exclusively on the platform.

Season 10 is currently in production. The Fab Five are in Washington, D.C., doing their last makeovers. The exact premiere date for Season 10 on Netflix has yet to be announced. However, viewers can expect one last dose of heartfelt transformations, positive messages, and the signature Fab Five charm.

A Legacy of Love: Thank You, “Queer Eye”!

“Queer Eye’s” end after 10 impactful seasons marks a special chapter’s close. The show went beyond typical makeovers, offering profound lessons in empathy, self-care, and understanding. The Netflix series highlighted diverse lives and challenges, while reminding us about connection. It showed the importance of celebrating each other, displayed sincere and joyful LGBTQIA+ representation, and paved the way for more inclusive stories.

We will miss the weekly dose of the Fab Five’s magic, but their legacy will last. The show leaves a powerful message: It promotes compassion and acceptance and encourages viewers to be authentic. So, let’s get ready for one final, fabulous season. Then, we can look forward to these incredible individuals’ future impact!

Are you a fan of “Queer Eye”? Will you be sad to see this show end after 10 seasons? Let us know in the comments.