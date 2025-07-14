BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

New York City boasts a lit lineup of LGBTQIA+-owned restaurants that blend style with soul. As home to the largest LGBTQIA+ population in the country, NYC’s queer community fuels a lively food scene shaped by skilled chefs and entrepreneurs. From gastropubs in Hell’s Kitchen to cozy Brooklyn cafes and Bronx-based pop-ups, queer-owned spots serve flavor with a side of pride. Here’s a roundup of some of the city’s most popular LGBTQIA+-owned restaurants.

1. Fresco’s Cantina

In Astoria, Queens, Fresco’s Cantinaand its sister location Fresco’s Grand Cantina, brings flavor and positive energy. This LGBTQIA+-owned Mexican fusion spot is famous for its tropical decor and nonstop events. They serve up a huge selection of specialty cocktails, along with a menu of tacos, bowls, and pupusas that locals devour. However, their party calendar is the real winner. Fresco’s hosts regular drag bingo and drag brunches, comedy nights, and game nights that draw a lively queer crowd.

2. Ursula Brooklyn

Ursula Brooklyn is a wildly colorful New Mexican-inspired cafe that’s Instagrammable and delicious. Chef-owner Eric See, a gay restaurateur, moved Ursula from Crown Heights to this stunning turquoise-and-pink dining room. The menu, heavily influenced by Southwestern cuisine, is famous for its chiles and hearty breakfast burritos, though Ursula also offers small plates and an unexpected New Mex–style cheeseburger for dinner.

3. Llama Inn

Llama Inn, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, blends modern Peruvian flavors with Brooklyn cool. It’s beloved for its seasonal Peruvian menu and whimsy-filled cocktail list, according to Resy. Highlights include fresh ceviches, hearty beef stir-fries, and playful dishes like pork shoulder.

4. Soso’s

Soho newcomer Soso’s is a rainbow-colored European-style bistro. The decor is decked out in bright teal booths and brass chandeliers, making it feel like a glamorous, retro-chic living room. The menu of “crowd-pleasing” dishes runs from upscale bar snacks to fancy main courses. Favorites include fresh tuna tartare, duck à l’orange, and even a luxe lobster-topped cheeseburger.

5. Kopitiam

Originally opened by chef Kyo Pang, Kopitiam is a cozy Lower East Side Malaysian cafe that has quietly garnered a cult following. The name comes from classic Southeast Asian coffee shops. However, the menu is best known for its soupy pan mee noodles, which are made to order with rich broths and hearty toppings.

6. Via Carota

Via Carota is a West Village institution run by partners Jody Williams and Rita Sodi. Since opening in 2014, this old-world-inspired Italian spot has become a local staple thanks to its cozy, farmhouse vibes. Dishes are simple and unforgettable – like their perfectly al dente cacio e pepe or rich rabbit ragù — and there’s always a selection of six Negronis on the menu. This award-winning Greenwich Village trattoria is perfect for authentic Italian food lovers.

These restaurants don’t just serve good food. They serve the community. Across all five boroughs, LGBTQIA+-owned spots are creating safe, joyful spaces where queer folks can eat, gather, celebrate, and simply be themselves. From casual brunches in Bed-Stuy to gelato runs in the Bronx and drag bingo nights in Astoria, these businesses prove that flavor and freedom go hand in hand in NYC.

Which LGBTQIA+-owned NYC restaurant is your go-to? Drop your faves!

