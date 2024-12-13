BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Anytime the weather changes, it is a perfect excuse to wrap yourself in luxurious comfort and have a self-care day. Whether you want to treat yourself or someone special, finding self-care essentials that bring warmth and joy is a seasonal must. For a genuinely feel-good experience, consider cozy self-care gifts for winter by Black-owned brands. Not only do these items deliver quality and care, but they also support communities and entrepreneurs making a difference.

Why Supporting Black-Owned Brands Matters

Black entrepreneurs often face systemic challenges, including limited access to funding and resources. Your support helps break down those barriers. It also celebrates creativity and culture while boosting local economies.

Supporting marginalized creators aligns with shared values of inclusion and empowerment. Plus, Black-owned brands are producing some of the most stylish and luxurious self-care items. Treat yourself to something meaningful while making an impact.

Here are five cozy self-care gifts for winter by Black-owned brands that you will love.

1. The Glow Bundle ($118, LIHA)

The Glow Bundle is self-care gold. It includes Ose Gidi Soap, a cleansing bar made with palm kernel oil, shea butter, and coconut for a soothing ritual. Ivory Shea Butter deeply nourishes dry winter skin, while Idan Oil, infused with tuberose flowers, provides shine and hydration. The set comes with the chic All in LIHA Travel Beauté Bag to organize your essentials. This bundle turns your skincare routine into a luxury experience.

2. Daily Focus Journal ($32, Be Rooted)

Get cozy with your thoughts. Be Rooted offers vibrant, affirming journals and planners designed by and for people of color. Use them to set intentions, track your goals, or doodle the stress away. The bold designs and empowering quotes are a daily reminder to prioritize yourself.

3. Apple Crisp Tea ($17.50, Just Add Honey)

Nothing says cozy like a steaming cup of tea. Just Add Honey’s loose-leaf blends are crafted with care, offering rich flavors like Apple Crisp or Black Coconut. Pair these teas with your favorite mug for the ultimate unwind moment. Bonus points: their tea packaging is eco-friendly.

4. “Frankie” Plus Size Candle ($29, CTOAN)

Body candles from CTOAN are more than just pretty decor; they’re art pieces that warm your space. Available in beautiful sculptural forms, these candles double as an ode to Black beauty and representation. Light one during your bath or reading, and let the cozy vibes flow.

5. “Can’t Resist Her” ($10, Amazon)

You can’t say “self-care” without a good novel from a queer Black author. Curl up with a story that warms your heart. “Can’t Resist Her” by Kianna Alexander is a sizzling, queer Black romance novel perfect for chilly nights. This pick delivers drama, love, and all the feels. Pair it with a blanket and tea from Just Add Honey; you’ve got the perfect winter escape.

This winter, turn your self-care rituals into acts of love — for yourself and the Black-owned brands redefining luxury and comfort. Black-owned brands ‘ cozy self-care gifts for winter don’t just elevate your routine; they build a bridge to equity and creativity. So light that candle, sip that tea, and enjoy the glow of knowing you’re supporting something bigger.

