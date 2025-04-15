BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

There is a new Queen Bee at Bravo, and she is making history while serving fierce looks. Emira D’Spain, a model and social media influencer, is set to become the first full-time transgender cast member on Bravo’s upcoming reality series, “Next Gen NYC.” “Next Gen NYC,” premiering June 3, is a new series that will follow a wild group of Gen Z influencers navigating life in the Big Apple.

This 10-member cast is dripping in legacy and ambition. We’ve got “Real Housewives” royalty like Gia Giudice (daughter of Teresa Giudice), Ariana Biermann (daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann), Riley Burruss (daughter of Kandi Burruss), and Brooks Marks (son of Meredith Marks) stepping out from their mothers’ shadows.

Joining them are fresh faces like model and activist Ava Dash, crypto king Charlie Zakkour, NYC it-girl Georgia McCann, and D’Spain. Known for her groundbreaking work with Victoria’s Secret and her vibrant presence on TikTok, Emira is the wild card of the group — but fans are looking forward to seeing her on-screen.

Who is Emira D’Spain?

“Next Gen NYC” promises all the drama Bravo fans have come to love. But, of course, the series wouldn’t be complete without appearances from the OG Housewives. Teresa, Kim, Kandi, and Meredith all make guest appearances — offering advice and the occasional reality check to their kids. However, all eyes are on D’Spain. She has built a substantial career all on her own, and her social media presence is even bigger.

D’Spain has become an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. Although she does not want to be only known for her identity. “Part of me goes back and forth — where I feel like I’m not doing enough for my community and then sometimes when I feel like my transness plays too big of a role on my platforms,” D’Spain told Galore Magazine. “I never want my page to solely be about being trans because it’s just one part of my life. That being said, I still want to lift my community up and champion them always.”

Emira D’Spain has been making waves and history for years.

D’Spain’s rise to fame began on TikTok, where her “Get Ready With Me” videos and beauty tutorials earned her over 1.3 million followers. She has become known for her candid discussions on beauty routines and self-love while also collaborating with major brands. She has worked with NARS, Fenty Beauty, UGG, and Google.

In 2022, D’Spain made history as the first Black transgender woman to model for Victoria’s Secret, debuting in a Valentine’s Day campaign that celebrated self-love. She expressed her hope to empower young trans individuals and people of color by simply being herself.

“I want to empower young trans women and men around the world to show them that the beauty and fashion industries are changing, especially if you are a POC,” D’Spain told USA Today. “I am so grateful to work with Victoria’s Secret and hope this paves the way for those after me.”

Ultimately, D’Spain is creating a tsunami of change in the fashion and entertainment industries. As she continues to break barriers and inspire others, the world watches eagerly for her next move.

