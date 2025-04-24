BY: DM Published 50 minutes ago

If you’re over the same old five-star resorts and business-class flights, it’s time to elevate your vacations. The luxury travel scene in 2025 is all about unique experiences that are as fabulous as they are unforgettable. Here are seven luxe travel alternatives that are turning heads and setting trends this year.

1. Live luxuriously in the desert at the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global is transforming the desert into a hot spot of luxury. Destinations like Southern Dunes and Desert Rock offer fancy accommodations amidst the arid landscape. Southern Dunes boasts 40 villas and a 36-room hotel complex, while Desert Rock features villas and hotel rooms built into granite mountains.

2. Book a private yacht expedition with Celestia.

Sailing through Indonesia’s archipelago aboard the Celestia offers an intimate and luxurious yacht experience. This 45-meter yacht, launched in 2023, combines traditional Indonesian craftsmanship with modern amenities. With seven staterooms accommodating up to 14 guests and a dedicated crew of 17, Celestia ensures personalized service as travelers explore destinations like Raja Ampat and the Banda Sea.

3. The Underwater Suite at Atlantis The Palm

If you’re ready to serve face under the sea, the Underwater Suite at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai is your fantasy come to life. This 1,776-square-foot, two-level sanctuary immerses you in the mesmerizing world of the Ambassador Lagoon, home to over 65,000 marine creatures. Imagine sipping champagne in your marble bathtub as stingrays and sharks glide past your floor-to-ceiling windows. This suite offers an unforgettable experience that redefines luxury. Rates range from $6,000 to $11,000 per night, depending on the season.

4. African Safari with a private travel guide.

Travelers seeking high-end adventure are increasingly booking ultra-luxury African safari excursions. Guests arrive via chartered flights to private reserves, where custom lodges and full-service hospitality await. The trip comes with private guides to help travelers personalize every game drive. Chobe National Park offers an array of packages for couples or singles looking to elevate their wildlife experience.

5. A trip to see the stars – literally!

Virgin Galactic’s space tourism flights provide an out-of-this-world experience for those looking to travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Passengers board the VSS Unity spaceplane at Spaceport America in New Mexico, embarking on a suborbital flight that reaches altitudes of approximately 55 miles (88.5 kilometers). The flight offers several minutes of weightlessness and panoramic views of Earth before gliding back to the spaceport. The entire experience, including pre-flight training and accommodations, is designed to cater to affluent travelers. Tickets are priced at $450,000 per seat, with Virgin Galactic planning to increase flight frequency in the coming years.

6. Live the lap of luxury at the Royal Mansour Marrakech.

Guests don’t just check into Royal Mansour Marrakech — they step into royalty. The hotel places each visitor in a private riad adorned with handcrafted Moroccan tilework, intricate wood carvings, and rooftop plunge pools that serve serious opulence. Owned by the King of Morocco, the Royal Mansour spares no expense in delivering top-tier glam. Private butlers cater to your every need, while a world-class spa and Michelin-starred dining elevate the entire experience. And while room rates differ, expect to pay over $2,000 a night for accommodations.

