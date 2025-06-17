BY: Kara Johnson Published 4 hours ago

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, marks a pivotal moment in American history. On this day in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom. This event symbolizes the true end of slavery in the United States and is often referred to as the country’s second Independence Day.

Now recognized as a federal holiday, Juneteenth is more than a day off. It’s a time for reflection, education, and celebration of Black freedom and resilience. Whether you’re honoring your heritage or expanding your understanding of American history, many meaningful ways exist to commemorate the day. Here are a few ways to celebrate Juneteenth with family and loved ones.

1. Attend a Local Celebration

Cities and communities host Juneteenth events like parades, festivals, and cookouts. These gatherings greatly support local Black businesses, enjoy music and food, and engage with cultural traditions. Check your city’s event calendar for Juneteenth block parties, historical reenactments, or live performances.

Participating in a community event not only amplifies the holiday’s spirit of togetherness but also reinforces the importance of Black joy and visibility. Bring a friend, wear red (a traditional Juneteenth color), and join the festivities. Red is a traditional Juneteenth color because it symbolizes resilience, sacrifice, and the bloodshed of enslaved African ancestors in the fight for freedom. This color has deep roots in African traditions and diasporic identity, and over time, it became an integral part of Juneteenth celebrations.

2. Support Black-Owned Businesses

Economic empowerment has always been at the heart of liberation. One of the simplest yet impactful ways to celebrate Juneteenth is by supporting Black-owned businesses. Whether you shop from a Black-owned brand, dine at a Black-owned restaurant, or hire Black creatives, your dollars can make a difference.

Websites like WeBuyBlack.com and Official Black Wall Street make it easy to find businesses to support year-round, not just on Juneteenth.

3. Educate Yourself and Others

Juneteenth is the perfect time to deepen your understanding of Black history and systemic injustice. Watch documentaries, read books by Black authors, or attend educational talks. Consider titles like “On Juneteenth” by Annette Gordon-Reed or “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson.

You can also share resources with friends, family, or social media followers. Education fosters empathy and empowers people to be better allies in the ongoing fight for racial justice.

4. Give Back to the Community

Volunteering or donating to organizations that uplift Black communities is a powerful way to honor the spirit of Juneteenth. Look for local nonprofits focused on education, equity, food justice, or youth programs.

Even a small act of service — like organizing a book drive, mentoring a student, or making a donation — can have a lasting impact. Giving back transforms commemoration into action.

If you’re looking for an impactful organization to support, the Black Economic Alliance Foundation is an excellent choice. The foundation advocates for economic empowerment and equity in the Black community by promoting resources and policy change. Its passion lies in closing the racial wealth gap and advancing long-term prosperity through targeted programs and advocacy efforts.

5. Host a Juneteenth Gathering

If you prefer something more intimate, consider hosting a backyard barbecue, potluck, or game night centered around Black culture. Serve traditional Juneteenth foods like red velvet cake, watermelon, or grilled favorites, and decorate with red, black, and green.

Make the gathering meaningful by incorporating storytelling, music by Black artists, or sharing historical facts about Juneteenth. It’s a beautiful way to honor ancestors and bring people together in celebration.

Juneteenth is more than just a moment in history — it’s a celebration of freedom, a call to remember, and a time to act. Whether you join a parade, donate to a cause, or learn something new, your engagement matters.

As we continue to reckon with our nation’s past and strive toward a more equitable future, Juneteenth offers a powerful reminder: freedom is worth celebrating, and liberation is still a work in progress. However, you honor the day with purpose, joy, and respect.

How are you celebrating Juneteenth this year? Let us know in the comments below.