Eric Dane Details First Sign of ALS & How He’s Remained ‘Very Hopeful’ Amid Battle

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

“I will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if [doctors] told me that that would help,” Dane said.

Eric Dane is not backing down from his fight against ALS.

The 52-year-old actor sat down with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer in an interview for Good Morning America, where he revealed his first symptoms of the debilitating disease and how he plans to slow the effects.

“I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand, and I didn’t really think anything of it at the time,” the Euphoria star said.

At first, he guessed his issue could be that he was “texting too much” or that his “hand was fatigued.” He then added, “But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse.”

It took a while for Dane to get a clear answer as to what was happening to his body, after being sent between different hand specialists and neurologists. However, after nine months of appointments, the Grey’s Anatomy alum received the heartbreaking diagnosis.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS, is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes loss of muscle control and the disease gets worse over time.

Despite already losing the use of his right arm, just two months after he publicly announced his diagnosis in April, Dane told Sawyer he is “fighting as much as” he can.

“And then your left arm is fine?” Sawyer asked.

“No, it’s going,” the star said, adding that he feels he has “a few more months” of use for his left arm.

“There’s so much about it that’s out of my control,” he said, after sharing that he is “worried” about his legs next.

However, the father of two is remaining “very hopeful.”

“I don’t think this is the end of my story,” he said, describing his mentality as “resilient,” before adding, “And whether it is or it isn’t, I’m gonna carry that idea with me.”

Dane credited his optimism to the doctor he has leading his battle.

“That’s what I got from Merit when I met her … There was a sense of hope I didn’t get from other doctors that I met with,” he said of Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, a neurologist and leading ALS researcher.

Dane said an organization had previously told him his doctors would be “there to monitor” his decline with the disease. “That’s not very helpful,” he told Sawyer.

Dane is determined to keep up the fight and even brought a touch of humor to the interview, telling Sawyer that he “will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if [doctors] told” him it would help.

“I’ll assume the risk,” he said with a laugh.

The actor shares daughters Georgia, 13, and Billie, 15, with actress Rebecca Gayheart. The couple, who wed in 2004, separated in 2018 but have since called off their divorce.

Dane shared during the interview that despite their past challenges, “We have managed to become better friends and better parents.”

Dane first publicly revealed his diagnosis in April, releasing a statement that read: “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

via: TooFab