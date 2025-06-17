BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

As Juneteenth rolls around, now’s the moment to celebrate freedom by uplifting Black queer entrepreneurs. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to finally enforce the Emancipation Proclamation — two and a half years after Lincoln signed it. Black Texans turned that delayed justice into a day of joy and reflection, and it’s been a grassroots celebration ever since. In 2021, it finally became a federal holiday. But for Black folks, Juneteenth has always been sacred.

One of the most impactful ways to honor that history is by supporting Black-owned businesses. Black-owned businesses are the backbone of culture, style, and innovation, but they still face barriers when it comes to funding, visibility, and long-term support. These eight LGBTQIA+ Black–owned brands bring pride to your wardrobe, home, and beyond—shop small and with purpose this June 19.

1. Inkwell

Inkwell Fine Art Prints is a Black-owned brand that celebrates liberation, legacy, and queer joy — just in time for Juneteenth and Pride. Founded by Jason Hodges, a proud Black gay man, Inkwell is more than a print shop; it’s a family-rooted mission to reclaim space and uplift untold stories. These prints don’t just hang on your walls, they speak boldly of pride, power, and cultural preservation.

2. Automic Gold

This queer, trans–owned fine jewelry label crafts timeless pieces you’ll wear forever. Automic Gold hand makes every ring, hoop, and chain in recycled 14K gold and ethically sourced gems. Their genderless collections slide seamlessly into any rotation, whether you’re stacking rings on your pinkie or rocking a nameplate custom-made to flex your identity.

3. A Tribe Called Queer

A Tribe Called Queer mixes streetwear with social justice, selling tees, hoodies, and hats that shout “Black queer joy” from every seam. Founded by designer Chance Jones, the brand weaves bold graphics and powerful slogans inspired by movements like Black Lives Matter and Pride.

4. A Rainbow in Your Cloud

A Rainbow in Your Cloud flips the vibe from closet to curated sanctuary, offering plush throws, art prints, and home goods that celebrate intersectional identity. Founder Jenn Thompson blends soft pastels with powerful affirmations, so every pillow and poster doubles as a self-care ritual.

5. BLK MKT Vintage

BLK MKT Vintage is your go-to for conversation-starting collectibles. It was founded in Brooklyn in 2014 by Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart, who set out to create the blackest antique store possible. This curated shop sources rare books, retro posters, and vintage apparel that honor Black history and queer culture alike. Every piece tells a story — whether it’s a ’70s disco tee or a vintage zine. Mix the old with the new and let your style archive speak to past trailblazers and future icons.

Juneteenth isn’t just a history lesson. It’s a call to action wrapped in love and community. From dope fashion lines to legacy-building bookstores and next-level skincare brands, our community is out here creating, innovating, and reclaiming space. This year, let’s not just show up for the cookout — let’s show out by pouring love (and dollars) back into the community for Juneteenth with these LGBTQIA+ Black-owned brands.

