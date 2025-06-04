BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 3 hours ago

Taylor Jenkins Reid, the best-selling author behind “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” and “Daisy Jones & The Six,” is living her truth out loud. In a recent interview with Time magazine, Reid opened up about her sexuality for the first time, proudly coming out as bisexual — and fans are applauding her honesty.

Her Truth, Her Timing

For Reid, the journey to self-acceptance didn’t come quickly or easily. “This was the late ’90s, so nobody was talking about bisexuality,” she told Time magazine. “And if they were, it was to make fun of people. The messages about bisexuality were you just want attention or it was a stop on the way to gayville. I found that very painful, because I was being told that I didn’t know myself, but I did.”

Although Reid is married to screenwriter Alex Jenkins Reid, she made it clear that her marriage doesn’t invalidate her identity. “My attraction to women is a room in the house that is my identity — Alex understood this book was about me spending time in that room,” she said. “And he helped me get the book to be as romantic and beautiful as it could be.”

Advertisement

The book she’s referring to is her new novel “Atmosphere,” which follows two female astronauts in a romance set against the backdrop of 1980s Texas. And yes, it’s inspired by her own experience of falling in love with a woman in her early 20s.

Representation in Her Work

Fans of Reid’s work know her novels are packed with nuance and bold storytelling, often featuring queer characters in the spotlight.

In “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” the title character delivers a powerful line: “I’m bisexual. Don’t ignore half of me so you can fit me into a box.” For readers, it was a striking moment. For Taylor Jenkins Reid, it was something deeper.

Advertisement

While Reid has built her career writing complex, queer love stories, she remained mostly private about her own identity — until now. The release of Evelyn Hugo brought more than just acclaim. It led to the question: Why was a seemingly straight woman writing such deeply queer narratives?

“I am very private,” she told Time. “So at first, I just sort of let people assume what they were going to assume.” But ahead of the release of her latest novel, Reid made it clear: she’s bisexual, and always has been.

“It has been hard at times to see people dismiss me as a straight woman,” Reid said. “But I also didn’t tell them the whole story.”

It’s a story shaped by silence, confusion, and, finally, self-acceptance. Reid recalled being told as a teen to dress more feminine, to speak more softly, to behave more like a “girl.” When she fell for a woman as a young adult, people told her it was a phase.

Advertisement

Her words speak directly to so many queer people — especially bi+ folks — who have had their identities questioned, dismissed, or erased.

Support, Love, and Creating Space

Reid’s husband has been her biggest supporter in sharing her story through fiction. “He was so excited for me,” said Reid when discussing the process for her latest story. “Like, ‘What a great way for you to express this side of you.’”

That kind of partnership is something many people long for, especially in queer relationships — one where your identity is not only understood but championed.

Advertisement

Now, with Reid publicly identifying as bisexual, she’s stepping into a different kind of role — not just as a beloved storyteller, but as a voice helping to expand how queerness is represented in publishing. She’s offering visibility for those who’ve been made to feel like their identity is confusing, invalid, or simply “a phase.”

Her novels, which center and largely appeal to women, who comprise most fiction readers, have become a cultural force. They’ve sparked online discussions, gone viral on social media, and landed spots in major book clubs like Reese Witherspoon’s and Jenna Bush Hager’s. That kind of reach matters. Because when someone with Reid’s platform openly shares her story, she gives permission for others to question, explore, and embrace their own.

A Moment That Matters

Reid has sold more than 21 million copies of her books and has had multiple adaptations hit streaming platforms. With “Daisy Jones & The Six” becoming a hit Amazon series and “Evelyn Hugo” headed to Netflix, she’s not just telling stories — she’s shifting culture.

Advertisement

And now, with “Atmosphere” on the way, she’s using her platform to center queer love unapologetically.

Why It Matters

Coming out is never one-size-fits-all, and Reid’s story proves that. Whether you’re 19 or 39, there’s no deadline on discovering who you are. What matters is finding your voice and living in it.

Reid’s journey also reminds us how powerful queer representation in literature can be and how good it can feel to be seen — especially when it’s written from lived experience.

Advertisement

Have you read “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” or are you excited about “Atmosphere”? Share your thoughts below in the comments!