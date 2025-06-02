BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

There’s a whole new wave of LGBTQIA+ shows and movies hitting your screens just in time for Pride Month. 2025’s streaming schedule is packed with queer representation from reality to drama to action. In Netflix’s case, “The Old Guard 2” and “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” will lead the charge. While Hulu and HBO Max present offerings of their own. But these shows don’t just include queer stories — they’re centering them.

Whether you’re looking for sci-fi with a side of sappy feels or a messy dating show, the lineup does not disappoint. Here is a list of the best shows with queer leads, LGBTQIA+ love stories, and fierce characters.

Netflix

“Squid Game”

In late June, Netflix will also drop “Squid Game” Season 3, the final season featuring Cho Hyun-ju (played by Park Gyu-young) — a trans soldier who joined the deadly games to finance gender-affirming surgery. The trailer promises a dramatic conclusion as Sung Gi-hun faces off against new villains and Hyun-ju’s story plays out in the aftermath of Season 2’s cliffhanger.

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love”

Netflix is continuing to lean into the dating realm. On June 25, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Season 2 premieres. This round, six new couples — made up of women and nonbinary folks — are putting their relationships to the test in the most chaotic way possible. They will temporarily split and shack up with someone new. The couples will try to figure out if they’re ready to lock it down with their previous bae or walk away for good. Whether you’re in it for the romance, the mess, or the growth, Season 2 is bringing all the feels.

Hulu

“Nine Perfect Strangers”

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 premiered May 21, and it’s messier, moodier, and queerer than ever. The Nicole Kidman-led wellness series returns with nine new guests in an Alps resort. Queer pop star King Princess makes her acting debut in the show, taking on an integral role. She plays a messy, complex lesbian character opposite Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who’s also queer in real-life.

HBO Max

“And Just Like That…”

HBO Max’s 2025 lineup might be light on quantity, but it’s still coming through with some solid queer vibes. “And Just Like That…” Season 3 dropped May 29, and the girls are still doing the most in NYC. Carrie is still writing, Charlotte is still rich, and Miranda is still figuring out life. After her messy breakup with Che Diaz, early trailers tease Miranda dipping her toes back into queer dating. Max might not have a bunch of new LGBTQIA+ shows in rotation this year, but “AJLT” keeps queer storylines alive.

