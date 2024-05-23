Bisexual Characters on TV — Celebrating Authentic Representaion

Representation in media matters! Seeing yourself reflected on screen not only helps affirm our place in society and certain spaces but our experiences as well. It reflects the true diversity of our world and for years, mainstream media avoided LGBTQIA+ scenes, relegating them to subtext. However, in recent times, there has been a push for increased visibility and authentic portrayal.

Today, we focus on some of the most iconic bisexual characters on television. They made so many feel seen and accepted in a world where their sexuality is often overlooked or hidden. As we continue to strive for diverse representation on screen, these characters serve as important milestones in the journey toward inclusion and acceptance.

Annalise Keating from “How To Get Away With Murder”

First, we start with one of the best and well-crafted characters from Shondaland, Annalise Keating. Viola Davis played the iconic character in ABC’s legal drama “How To Get Away With Murder.” Keating is a highly praised lawyer and criminal law professor whose students fear and respect her. Her character is complex and formidable, and she has loved men and women.

Rosa Diaz from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Stephanie Beatriz portrays Rosa Diaz on the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Despite her hard exterior, she deeply cares for her friends. She eventually comes out as bisexual, and the series follows her journey to coming out to her religious parents.

David Rose from “Schitt’s Creek”

David Rose, played by Dan Levy, was one of the most memorable characters on Schitt’s Creek. He had impeccable fashion taste, the best quotes, and was a self-proclaimed Black sheep in his family. In a later episode, he uses wine to describe his sexuality to his best friend, Stevie.

Callie Torres from “Grey’s Anatomy”

The following TV character hails from one of the biggest medical dramas in history, thanks to Shondaland again. Sara Ramirez plays Callie Torres, who dates women and men and is proud of her sexuality. Fun fact: Callie is also one of the longest-running LGBT characters in TV history.

Nico Minoru from “Marvel’s Runaways”

If you’re a Marvel fan, then you will love the next character: Nico Minoru. Portrayed by Lyrica Okano, she is the unofficial leader of the Runaways, a group of teen heroes whose parents are super-villains. She is strong, emotional, and untrusting. Fans of the series found out the writers went in a slightly different direction with her sexuality. In the comic books, Minoru isn’t open about her sexuality until the newer issues, unlike the TV series.

William Hill from “This Is Us”

The talented Ron Cephas Jones plays William Hill in the acclaimed drama “This Is Us.” His character adds a poignant portrayal of bisexuality. Hill reconnects with his former partner, Jesse, later in life, showcasing second chances. Their reunion offers a heartfelt depiction of love transcending time and circumstance.

Christina “Chris” Alonso from “S.W.A.T.”

Christina “Chris” Alonso, played by Lina Esco, represents bisexual visibility in the action-packed series “S.W.A.T.” She’s a no-nonsense hard ass and hopes to be a strong representation for future women candidates in her division. We witness her character date women, men, and a couple.

Nova Bordelon from “Queen Sugar”

The next character was one of the most relatable people in OWN’s “Queen Sugar.” Rutina Wesley brings Nova Bordelon to life in the acclaimed drama. She is a journalist, activist, and herbal healer who inherits her family’s sugarcane farm alongside her two estranged siblings. Nova is brave with strong morals.

These bisexual characters are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to LGBTQIA+ representation in television! As the world continues to evolve, we’ll continue to see more authentic representation that makes bisexual viewers feel seen and heard.