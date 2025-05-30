BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Drag performer and club legend Kevin Aviance was rushed to the hospital over Memorial Day weekend after experiencing severe breathing problems. A ballroom legend and music pioneer, Aviance first broke out in the late 1990s with club anthems like “Cunty.”

Aviance isn’t just a name — he’s a movement. A towering presence in heels and lashes, Aviance has been shaking up dance floors and redefining drag performance for over three decades. Plus, he recently found renewed fame when Beyoncé sampled his work on her “Renaissance” album.

Now, the drag star is facing a medical setback. Here is a look at the trouble Aviance is facing, and an update on his condition.

Kevin Aviance is still recovering from his medical scare.

In an Instagram message titled “A Message from Team Kevin Aviance,” the House of Aviance family revealed that Aviance was hospitalized. “In the past 24 hours, our beloved Kevin had a very serious health scare,” the post reads. While at home, he began experiencing difficulty breathing and initially thought it was just an asthma attack. Believing it would pass, he waited… But things quickly took a turn for the worse.”

Aviance was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed him with septic poisoning and pneumonia—conditions so serious they said he was incredibly lucky to be alive. He remains in the hospital on oxygen and under close watch, but if his recovery stays on track, he could be released in the next few days. His publicist, Len Evans, told The Advocate that Aviance “is still battling pneumonia and remains in stable condition while resting.” Evans further explained that Aviance had been working relentlessly in recent weeks. He went on to state that the entertainer simply “stretched himself too thin.”

Aviance has received a ton of love on social media.

News of Aviance’s health emergency prompted an outpouring of support from the LGBTQIA+ and nightlife communities. Drag icons and queer celebrities took to social media to send prayers and positive vibes. Singer Crystal Waters wrote “Sending love, light, and healing prayers,” per The Advocate. While comedian Jonny McGovern called Aviance a “legend,” sending “all my love and good energy to our qween.”

The love and support for Aviance is no surprise, as he has been a pioneering figure in the drag scene for decades. Aviance first found his way into drag in Washington, D.C. There, he joined the House of Aviance — a legendary ballroom family founded by Mother Juan Aviance in 1989. He eventually took on the name Kevin Aviance and quickly became the House’s oldest daughter.

Aviance hit New York City in the early ’90s and quickly stamped his name on the club scene. But he didn’t just slay onstage — he took over the dance scene. His hits like “Din Da Da,” “Alive,” and “Give It Up,” all climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance chart. After stepping away from the spotlight for a bit, Aviance came back strong in the 2020s. He signed with Voss Events, dropped new music, and headlined WerQfest 2024.

Aviance has achieved many wins throughout her career, and we’re sure her wins will continue. We’d like to wish Kevin Aviance a speedy recovery.

