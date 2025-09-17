BY: DM Published 11 hours ago

Credit: YouTube/Maddy Morphosis

Vivian Jenna Wilson — the 21-year-old trans influencer and the daughter of Justine Wilson and Elon Musk — made a splashy New York Fashion Week debut on Sept. 12. She walked for Brooklyn jeweler-turned-designer Alexis Bittar’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, a pageant-inspired “MISS USA 1991: a Dream Sequence.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson NYFW debut was fierce.

For the show, Wilson walked as “Miss South Carolina.” Designer Bittar made the intent plain on social, thanking Wilson and explaining the show’s mission. He described the presentation as “a story about misogyny, unchecked predators, objectification and trans rights” and publicly thanked Wilson for trusting him with her runway debut. Each contestant was cast to represent a U.S. state where LGBTQIA+ freedoms are under attack.

Backstage at Abrons Theater, Wilson was all smiles. She joked that South Carolina was “a state I’ve never been to in my life,” before sharing nerves and excitement about her first runway moment. “My heart is black as an abyss, so I just have to activate the evilness,” she told Nylon. “This is my first show! I’m a little bit nervous, but I did some good prep work [and] got a full night’s sleep… I’m ready to get out there.”

According to People magazine, the model later marked the moment on social media by posting a selfie captioned “First FW show done, very slay” on Instagram Stories.

Vivian Jenna Wilson has a complex relationship with her mogul father.

Wilson’s path has been marked by her relationship with her famous father. In 2022, she legally changed her name from Vivian Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson, explicitly distancing herself from Elon Musk.

“I don’t give a f**k about him. I really don’t. It’s annoying that people associate me with him,” she told Teen Vogue. “He’s a pathetic man-child. Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don’t give a f**k.”

Musk has publicly misgendered her and lamented that he “lost [his] son” to what he called “the woke mind virus,” according to NBC News. He also said Wilson was “born gay and slightly autistic.” Wilson pushed back, arguing that Musk was not present enough in her life to have witnessed any of the things he described. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” she wrote. “And in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

She has also made clear that she doesn’t rely on his wealth. “People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” she told The Cut.

She is eager to save and hopes not to ask too much of her mother. “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one,” she told the outlet.

