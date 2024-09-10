6 LGBTQIA+ Designers Showing at NYFW That Will Wow You

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Spring 2025 is here, and the spotlight is on the queer designers who are showing their collections. From bold silhouettes to statement pieces, these LGBTQIA+ designers push boundaries, blending creativity with identity. This year’s NYFW promises to celebrate style and diversity in fashion.

Fashion lovers, take note: these six LGBTQIA+ designers are about to wow you.

1. Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie has risen since his time on “Project Runway.” Cromartie’s work celebrates creativity with avant-garde designs that challenge conventional norms. His ability to create standout, red-carpet-ready looks makes him a must-watch among the LGBTQIA+ designers at NYFW. Expect dramatic shapes, vibrant colors, and eye-popping details.

2. Jason Wu

Jason Wu, a celebrated designer in the LGBTQIA+ community, brings an elegant, refined style to the runway. Wu’s expertise in creating luxurious, feminine silhouettes has earned him a place among the fashion elite. At NYFW, he’s expected to deliver a stunning collection that blends timeless elegance with modern trends, proving why he’s among the most sought-after designers today.

3. Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson is known for dressing some of the most powerful women in the world, including former First Lady Michelle Obama. His work is synonymous with chic, tailored sophistication. This year, Hudson’s collection will feature his signature polished style with a touch of bold color and structure. Expect nothing less than high fashion with a side of empowerment.

4. LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith is no stranger to turning heads on the runway. Famous for his sexy, sleek designs that celebrate body confidence, Smith’s collections have been worn by fashion girlies such as Victoria Monet, Ryan Destiny, and Rihanna. This year, Smith’s bold, unapologetic approach to fashion will be displayed at NYFW, where he’s expected to deliver another show-stopping collection.

5. Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria’s designs are about making political, social, and cultural statements. Known for his streetwear-inspired collections, Chavarria is a designer who’s not afraid to address real-world issues through his work. His runway show at NYFW is sure to be bold, thought-provoking, and impossible to ignore.

6. Frederick Anderson

Frederick Anderson brings a playful yet sophisticated vibe to the NYFW runway. He is known for slick modern lines based in American sportswear but balanced with the finest couture fabrics. According to Runway360, Anderson believes his style is “your conversation with the world.” His collections often play with texture and movement, creating dynamic and elegant looks. This year’s showcase will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

The LGBTQIA+ designers showing at NYFW 2024 are ready to stun with collections that reflect their individuality, culture, and artistic vision. This NYFW is one for the books. Be sure to watch these trailblazers as they continue to shape the future of fashion.

