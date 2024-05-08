From Nicki To Lil Nas X -- Here Are The Best Met Gala Looks Of 2024 | lovebscott.com

Hollywood’s biggest names converged in New York City on May 6, for the 2024 Met Gala. The annual event, presented by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, serves as a celebration of art, fashion, and culture.

Learn all about this year’s charming and ethereal theme and see the stunning looks of five stars who were dressed to the nines!

What was the 2024 Met Gala theme?

This year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” invited guests to explore the rich tapestry of nature and its impact on fashion.

An accompanying dress code dubbed “The Garden of Time” took its inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 novel of identical title. The narrative chronicles the lives of a count and countess residing in a villa with a panoramic view of an exceptional garden that is infiltrated by an angry mob. Anna sat down with TODAY ahead of the event, and explained that the theme can be interpreted many ways, and the outfits should reflect this.

“When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things,” Anna said. The stars who attended the fundraising event did not come to play. They were decked out in floral patterns, avant-garde ensembles, and other eye-catching getups. Here are five celebrities that came to slay this year’s theme.

Colman Domingo honored other Black stars at the Met Gala.

Colman Domingo’s Met Gala suit paid homage to Chadwick Boseman and Andre Leon Talley. The actor wore a Willy Chavarria, which he paired with a cape as a nod to the men who attended in years past. “They both wore capes when they were at the Met,” he told E! News “Everything I do, I feel like it’s gotta be for the culture. It’s gotta be more than just for me.”

Lil Nas X was dripped in crystals.

Lil Nas X opted for a modern and intricate outfit for the 2024 Met Gala, and the details are astonishing. The look was designed by Raul Lopez of Luar, who revealed that the “Old Town Road” star was wearing more than 50,000 crystals. “This garment is embellished with 50,000 Swarovski crystals that when touched evoke a sensory connection to the past,” Raul told Vogue.

Doja Cat took a different approach.

Many of the celebrities at the Met Gala wore elegant gowns and tuxedos, but Doja Cat took a different approach. The “Paint the Town Red” rapper showed sporting a soaking wet t-shirt dress from Vetements. Doja paired the look with over $80,000 in jewels, according to Marie Claire.

Zendaya was the bell of the ball.

Zendaya rocked two looks for the 2024 Met Gala, and she served in each of them. The Euphoria star co-chaired the fashion event, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, and she did not disappoint. For her first look, styled by celebrity image architect and stylist Law Roach, Zendaya donned a 1996 Givenchy dress by John Galliano. For her second look, the actress wore a multicolor Maison Margiela dress, complete with faux birds and other whimsical trinkets.

Roach told TODAY that the dress switch was only possible thanks to Wintour and the MET. Zendaya and her team got ready for both looks within the museum.

“We made a pinky swear that I would do everything to help her grow and as she grew she would bring me along with her,” Law told TODAY about his relationship with Zendaya. “She kept her promise. Our loyalty is not something seen much in this industry. She’s my annoying little sister sometimes. I’m probably her annoying little brother sometimes. It’s so authentic that it just works.”

Nicki Minaj took a literal approach to the evening’s theme.

Nicki Minaj literally blossomed at the Met Gala. The rapper took a break from her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to slay the carpet at the annual fashion event. Nicki wore a golden yellow Marni minidress, with multicolored floral embellishments. She complemented her outfit with chic blunt bangs and a high ponytail. To complete the ensemble, Nicki added a matching yellow purse and heels.