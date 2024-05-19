Cassie's Lawyer Slams Diddy for 'Disingenuous' Apology After Hotel Surveillance Video Leaks | lovebscott.com

Cassie‘s legal team has reacted to Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ apology video following the newly-released footage of him physically assaulting her in 2016.

Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, has strongly criticized Sean “Diddy” Combs for his apology regarding the assault captured on a hotel video involving his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Firetog’s remarks come in response to Combs’ video post, in which he expresses remorse for his actions.

Wigdor LLP, known for representing Cassie in her settlement with Diddy over the assault incident, has been at the forefront of addressing the legal repercussions of the case.

The assault, captured on video and only recently brought to light, has sparked outrage and demands for accountability.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Firetog emphasized.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words,” the lawyer continued.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Diddy said on Instagram on Sunday, May 19.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

As previously reported, the apology, coming after Combs repeatedly denying abusing Ventura, has been deemed insincere and driven by desperation by several of the rapper’s biggest critics online.

