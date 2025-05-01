BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 10 hours ago

The news is in! Cape Town, South Africa, has been officially selected to host WorldPride 2028, marking the first time this global LGBTQIA+ event will take place on the African continent. Cape Town Pride secured the bid with 53% of the votes, surpassing Guadalajara Pride from Mexico, which received 44%.

This historic event is scheduled for 2028, with specific dates to be announced. Licensed by InterPride, WorldPride is renowned for celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride and rights, featuring a human rights conference, arts and culture programs, social events, and a march to highlight LGBTQIA+ realities worldwide.

Cape Town Pride CEO Tommy Patterson expressed enthusiasm about the selection, stating, “We are thrilled at the news and for this support shown by our world LGBTI+ family. The team did a wonderful job, and we all forged great friendships and allies from Pride groups from all over the globe.”

Michael Gladwin, WorldPride Cape Town Bid Lead, emphasized the event’s significance. WorldPride events garner millions of visitors — the WorldPride 2025 Film Festival in Washington, D.C. is expected to bring in over 3 million people.

“This will mark the first time WorldPride is held on the African continent, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the global LGBTQ+ community to our beautiful city,” said Gladwin. “A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our incredible partners who supported this journey. Together, we will showcase Cape Town as a beacon of inclusivity and diversity.”

A Celebration Met with Both Support and Backlash

While the announcement that Cape Town will host WorldPride 2028 has been met with enthusiasm from many quarters, it has also sparked controversy and opposition. The Democratic Alliance (DA), which governs the city, officially endorsed the event, highlighting its potential to boost tourism and the local economy.

Alderman James Vos, member of the city’s Mayoral Committee for Economic Growth, stated that the event “reaffirms Cape Town’s reputation as one of the LGBTQIA+ travel capitals of the world.”

However, conservative religious groups have voiced strong objections. Reverend Moss Ntlha of the Evangelical Alliance of South Africa criticized the event for promoting what he perceives as an ethically questionable agenda, particularly concerning the explicit displays often associated with Pride events.

Similarly, Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan of the Cape Town Ulama Board expressed concerns about the impact of the “woke agenda” on religious communities, emphasizing a preference for moral principles over economic gains.

In response, LGBTQIA+ advocates have emphasized the importance of WorldPride as a platform for visibility and human rights.

Sibonelo Ncanana, Civil Society Engagement Officer for OUT LGBT Well-being, stated that the event represents an opportunity to amplify the voices of marginalized communities and address systemic injustices. He also criticized the use of the term “wokeness” as a pejorative to attack movements for justice and equality.

Cape Town Pride’s Marketing & Parade Coordinator, Evan Tsouroulis, highlighted the continued need for Pride events, noting that the backlash illustrates the persistent prejudice and stigma faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. He emphasized that hosting WorldPride in Africa is highly significant, especially on a continent where many LGBTQIA+ individuals face severe discrimination and violence.

WorldPride 2028 Centering African Queer Joy, Resistance, and Visibility

WorldPride 2028 in Cape Town is anticipated to be a powerful celebration of diversity and intersectionality within the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa and across the African continent. The event aims to amplify the voices and stories of LGBTQIA+ Africans, celebrating resilience, creativity, and joy while highlighting ongoing struggles for equality and human rights.

As preparations begin, Cape Town is poised to welcome thousands of visitors from around the globe, offering an unforgettable experience filled with culture, celebration, and advocacy.

Will you be heading to South Africa World Pride 2028? Let us know how you plan to show up and show out—or what this history-making moment means to you.