BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 13 hours ago

If you’ve seen Rwanda pop up more and more on travel lists lately, you’re not imagining it. Between lush national parks, thriving city life, and some of Africa’s most stunning wildlife experiences, Rwanda is having a major moment. And for LGBTQIA+ travelers? It’s complicated — but also full of hope.

Before you book that gorilla trekking adventure or sip coffee in Kigali, here’s the real tea on what LGBTQIA+ travel in Rwanda actually looks like.

Is Rwanda LGBTQIA+-Friendly?

Let’s start with the basics. Same-sex sexual activity is legal in Rwanda, and the age of consent is the same across all genders. That already puts Rwanda ahead of many neighboring countries, where LGBTQIA+ people still face criminal penalties just for existing.

However, because there’s always a “however,” there are no specific anti-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Marriage equality isn’t recognized either. Rwanda’s constitution defines marriage strictly as a union between a man and a woman. So, while you’re not breaking any laws by living openly as LGBTQIA+ in Rwanda, the legal safety net isn’t fully there yet.

Social Acceptance: What’s the Real Vibe?

In Kigali, Rwanda’s capital city, there’s a slow but visible shift toward more acceptance. Younger generations and international-facing businesses — like boutique hotels, trendy coffee shops, and restaurants — quietly create more inclusive spaces. You’ll feel it in the energy, even if we wouldn’t call it a true safe haven at the present moment.

Outside of Kigali and major tourist hubs? It’s still conservative. Public displays of affection, whether same-sex or straight, are generally frowned upon across the board. For LGBTQIA+ travelers, it’s smart to keep personal conversations low-key and gauge the vibe wherever you are.

The bottom line: safety isn’t a major daily concern for most visitors, but awareness and discretion will always be your best friends.

Important Reality Check: Safety Isn’t Always Guaranteed

While Rwanda has made strides, it’s not immune to incidents that reveal underlying biases. In 2017, prominent Ugandan LGBTQIA+ activist Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera was arrested at Kigali International Airport, officially charged with “drunkenness and gross misconduct.”

Many saw her arrest as less about her behavior and more about her identity and visibility. Although she was later released, her story is a reminder that even in relatively “safe” countries, queer travelers can still face discrimination.

Stories like Kasha’s are why staying informed matters—not to scare you, but to empower you to travel smart.

Why LGBTQIA+ Travelers Are Still Flocking to Rwanda

Despite these nuances, LGBTQIA+ travelers are falling in love with Rwanda’s beauty and spirit. The country’s political stability, emphasis on eco-tourism, and bucket-list adventures (hello, gorilla trekking!) are major draws. Rwanda is also quietly being spotlighted by LGBTQIA+ travelers online, showing that queer folks belong everywhere—not just in specific cities.

Rwanda also signed a United Nations statement condemning violence against LGBTQIA+ individuals, signaling some commitment to human rights, even if on-the-ground social attitudes are still evolving.

Tips for LGBTQIA+ Travelers Heading to Rwanda

Stay in Reputable Hotels: International chains, luxury lodges, and boutique hotels in Kigali tend to be the most welcoming and affirming. Bonus: they’re often stunning.

Know Your Resources: Check the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) website for Rwanda-specific travel advice for LGBTQIA+ travelers. The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association (ILGA) offers great global LGBTQIA+ rights maps and country updates. There is also a site called Equaldex that gives you a quick rundown of LGBTQIA+ rights worldwide.

Connect with LGBTQIA+ Circles: Rwanda’s queer scene is discreet but very much alive, especially in Kigali. Read forums, follow influencers living in Rwanda, and check out travel groups familiar with the area.

Trust Your Instincts: If a space doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Use the same radar you’d use anywhere else in the world.

If you’re looking for your next adventure and want something stunning, soulful, and safe-ish, Rwanda deserves a spot on your list. Traveling as an LGBTQIA+ person always comes with nuances, but with research, preparation, and community, you can experience the richness Rwanda has to offer.

Your queerness, your gender identity, your authenticity—all of that deserves to see the world. Rwanda included.

Have you traveled to Rwanda or are you planning to? Share your tips, experiences, or questions in the comments—let’s keep each other informed and inspired.

