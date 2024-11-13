BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 9 mins ago

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, American residents filled the poll lines to turn in their ballots for the next leader of the United States. Many blue-hearted individuals roared with fist pumps of hope for Vice President Kamala Harris to historically take the 47th seat at the White House after her predecessor, Mr. Joe Biden. Others waving red stood confident that her campaign opponent, Donald Trump, would have another term to “make America great again.” The results of this controversial election show why transgender safe havens are important.

Following Trump’s (who previously served as No. 45) contentious win, Harris said before the crowd of disappointed supporters, “I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it.” Per ABC7, she continued in her concession speech, “Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing people together from every walk of life and background, united by love of country with enthusiasm and joy in our fight for America’s future. And we did it with the knowledge that we all have so much more in common than what separates us.”

Harris added in good sportsmanship, “Now, I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. [laughs] But we must accept the results of this election.”

As the world began processing the 60-year-old Democrat’s loss, a clip of Trump citing one of his Project 2025-supported plans regarding healthcare for LGBTQIA+ members went viral. The video was originally posted to the 78-year-old’s website. Stating his first-day initiatives, he announced, “On day one, I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called gender-affirming care. Ridiculous. [This] is a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children.”

“I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age,” Trump proceeded in the three-minute recording. “I will then ask Congress to permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures and pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all fifty states. It’ll go very quickly.”

The Republican then doubled down on his decision to only acknowledge biological males and females. Trump furthered, “I will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female. They are assigned at birth.”

The Definition of Transgender Safe Havens & Why They Are Necessary

Although those rooting in alliance with Trump erupted with tears of joy upon his retitling, the rainbow community (seemingly) sat fearful, powerless, afraid that their once bright colors would fade and be lost in the freedom-stripping of humanity.

Because of this, these trying times are why transgender safe havens are vital for providing comfort and keeping hope alive. According to Trans Legislation Tracker, in 2023, over 600 bills in 49 states were introduced to dismantle LGBTQIA+ rights, with 87 of those passing. As reported by Reckon, these included banning sports participation, restroom access, gender-affirming resources for transgender youth, and more. Additionally, Trans Legislation Tracker quoted that 2024 saw the continuation of anti-trans bills, bringing in 45 that were greenlit.

The push for equality is crucial for residents beyond conservative locations’ standards and Bible-thumping morale. As if society itself isn’t known for its transphobic agendas, more and more states have deprioritized fairness for all. For this very reason, “sanctuary states” have rolled out “shield laws” to protect sexual minorities’ medical assistance and societal liberation.

Nonprofit think tank The Movement Advancement Project explained in a breakdown of the growing phenomenon, “[Shield laws’] primary goal is to protect transgender people, their families, and their medical providers against these ongoing attacks and to protect access to transgender-related health care.” The organization concluded, “If a person travels from a state where transgender healthcare is banned and receives that care in another state, a ‘shield’ law can protect the recipient and/or provider of that healthcare against civil or criminal charges from the state where healthcare is banned.”

Areas That Have Claimed Sanctuary State Status + Denounced Interstate Investigations

Sadly, the lives of transgender individuals aren’t valued enough and haven’t been since the rise of the pro-LGBTQIA+ movement. They’re expected to conform to forced identities, closet their truths, and walk in shadows of shame. However, with executive orders, governors can outline security by becoming sanctuary states and swearing off interstate investigations (laws prohibiting legal actions against statewide healthcare offerers and recipients).

Top Transgender Safe Havens in 2024:

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

New Mexico

California

Colorado

Oregon

Vermont

Washington

Maine

