What Is Project 2025? How It Affects the LGBTQIA+ Community

As we approach the new election, many wonder… what is Project 2025?

If you didn’t know, Project 2025 is a conservative blueprint spearheaded by The Heritage Foundation. The political initiative outlines economic and social policy proposals for the next Republican president.

Questions surrounding the think tank’s controversial strategy heightened when No. 45, Donald Trump, took the debate stand on Sept. 10 against his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and denied any association with the governmental map.

“This was a group of people that got together, [and] they came up with some ideas,” he said before Harris, per ABC News. “I guess some good, some bad, but it makes no difference. I have nothing to do [with it].”

Although allegedly not endorsed by Trump (directly), allies (and even former officials) of the ex-U.S. leader were reportedly involved in organizing and publishing their 900-page “Mandate For Leadership” document. Their “wish list” is to promote the expansion of presidential control and aggressively restructure societal issues in favor of The White House’s right wing.

“The actions of liberal politicians in Washington have created a desperate need and unique opportunity for conservatives to start undoing the damage the Left has wrought and build a better country for all Americans in 2025,” the official website reads. “It is not enough for conservatives to win elections. Suppose we are going to rescue the country from the grip of the radical Left. In that case, we need both a governing agenda and the right people in place, ready to carry this agenda out on day one of the next conservative administration.”

Noted as the 2025 Presidential Transition Project, the contentious layout has wreaked havoc in the media. Its multi-part plans (including personnel, training, and a 180-day playbook) are riddled with federal suggestions that the public fears could negatively impact numerous Americans.

More specifically, most have deemed it a hate campaign toward sexual minorities.

What Is Project 2025’s Stance on the LGBTQIA+ Community?

Within Project 2025’s million-dollar mission lies regulations to abolish the Department of Education, cut healthcare funding for low-income individuals, undo climate work, crack down on abortion/reproductive services for women, and more.

As if those areas alone don’t put the nation in a state of emergency enough, the potential laws regarding queer people are even more alarming. Project 2025 seeks to implement executive orders that are expected to put the safety and freedom of LGBTQIA+ citizens in jeopardy. If signed off on, various rainbow groups are afraid that their protective rights will be stripped away.

Here’s a short list of some key points of what would be enacted if Project 2025 makes it in office:

A call for LGBTQIA+ minors not to be allowed to be addressed by pronouns (outside of their biological sex) at school unless their parents/guardians provide written permission.

Not requiring educators to use pronouns if they contradict their moral/religious beliefs when referring to LGBTQIA+ students.

Enforcing that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will “promulgate its 2016 decision that CMS could not issue a National Coverage Determination (NCD) regarding ‘gender reassignment surgery’ for Medicare beneficiaries.”

Redefining the inclusive Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (which prohibits the discrimination of individuals based on sex, race, or identity in specific health or financial assistance programs), as it’s said to be “unscientific,” “ideological, “ and an act of “coercion.”

