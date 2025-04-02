Kellie Pickler Slams Late Husband’s Parents’ ‘Absurd’ Demands, Fighting Contempt Accusation

BY: Walker Published 47 minutes ago

American Idol alum Kellie Pickler has found herself in a tense court battle with the parents of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, regarding personal property belonging to the late country singer.

Pickler demanded a judge block her former in-laws subpoena demanding she give testimony, along with turn over her late husband Kyle Jacobs’ property, and scoffed at their attempt to have her found in contempt, In Touch can exclusively report.

Kellie filed court documents on March 28, obtained by In Touch, where she made her argument to the court.

As In Touch first reported, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, Kyle’s parents, accuse Kellie of refusing to return items owned by their late son.

Kellie filed her own petition, months after being hit with a subpoena by Reed and Sharon, asking the court to step in and resolve the dispute.

Kellie’s petition has yet to be resolved.

In the meantime, as part of Kyle’s probate case, Sharon and Reed filed a motion for contempt for Kellie not complying with the subpoena.

In her newly filed motion, Kellie argued the subpoena in question was never an order issued by the court and “such she cannot be held in contempt.”

She believed the dispute should be determined in her civil petition, and not in probate court.

Kellie accused Sharon and Reed of using the subpoena to “skirt the procedural rules and protections governing the dispute in the litigation” and improperly using the subpoena as a “shortcut” to gain ownership of the property in question.

In addition, Kellie said the subpoena instructed her to show up to a law firm’s office and bring items that would be “unsafe and frankly absurd” to bring to an office, including a gun safe, numerous firearms and a grand piano.

On top of that, the singer claimed the subpoena directed her to show up within a matter of weeks from the subpoena being issued. She demanded the court shut down the subpoena and not find her in contempt.

As In Touch first reported, Kellie and her former in-laws, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, have been going back and forth in court for months over property left behind by Kyle.

Kyle, a successful songwriter who worked with Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, died on February 17, 2023, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 49.

Kellie and Kyle had been together since 2008 and married since January 2011.

Sharon and Reed, who were appointed as co-administrators of Kyle’s estate after Kellie declined to take over the role, fired off a subpoena to Kellie demanding she return Kyle’s property.

The items requested included Kyle’s gun collection, Samurai Japanese sword, jewelry, a plastic bin of baseball card albums, school awards, various musical instruments and his iPhone and hard drives.

Last year, Kellie filed a separate petition over the property.

She asked the court to step in and determine the owner of the property.

Her lawyer admitted “a dispute has arisen amongst the parties regarding certain personal property allegedly [Kyle’s] possession prior to his death.”

The entertainer’s lawyer said that the list of assets that Kyle’s parents demanded she turn over include, “items that [Kellie] either does not have in her possession or over which right, title and possession are disputed.”

Kellie claimed Reed and Sharon came to her home after Kyle’s death to pick up items.

Reed and Sharon said they came to pick up items Kellie put together for them and are still fighting over other items listed in the subpoena.

As In Touch first reported, last month, Reed and Sharon demanded Kellie be found in contempt of court for refusing to comply with the subpoena. Kellie opposed the request. The probate case battle and civil petition are both ongoing.

via: In Touch Weekly