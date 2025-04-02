BY: DM Published 13 hours ago

Before you know it, Pride Month will be here – bringing with it a slate of parties across the country. West Hollywood, commonly known as WeHo, has long been the center of LGBTQIA+ celebrations in Los Angeles. From its early days as a sanctuary for the queer community to hosting some of the most fabulous Pride events, WeHo’s journey is nothing short of iconic.

Even before officially becoming a city in 1984, West Hollywood was the place to be for LGBTQIA+ folks seeking community. In 1967, a group called PRIDE (Personal Rights in Defense and Education) started hosting Pride Night socials at a local hotspot, The Hub. A few years later, the group hosted its first LA Pride parade. The event, which commemorated the first anniversary of Stonewall, was a huge success. And while it kicked off in Hollywood, by 1979, the festivities had found their home in West Hollywood.

Now, WeHo Pride is bigger than ever. The event brings out huge performers, vendors, and partygoers rallying to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Here is a look at who is headlining the festivities in 2025 and how to get tickets.

Lizzo and Lil Nas X are headlining WeHo Pride!

Advertisement

When West Hollywood officially became a city in 1984, it wasted no time making history with the nation’s first majority openly gay city council. This move solidified WeHo’s reputation as the go-to area for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2022, the city officially launched WeHo Pride. This annual event features parades, concerts, and art festivals, all celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community that calls WeHo home. Mark your calendars, WeHo Pride 2025 is set for May 30 to June 1.

This year’s festival boasts headliners Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Honey Dijon, Paris Hilton, and Kim Petras. The festivities kick off with “WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD,” a free outdoor concert on May 30. However, the performers for Friday night are still under wraps. Then Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Honey Dijon, Paris Hilton, and Kim Petras will serve as headliners for the remaining two days.

Tickets for the OUTLOUD Music Festival go on sale March 25, with General Admission Weekend Passes starting at $159.

WeHo Pride will be more gay than ever as anti-LGBTQIA+ legislature amps up.

Advertisement

Nothing will stop the girls, gays, and they’s from taking to the streets for WeHo pride. Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers expressed excitement about the event. She emphasized the importance of creating safe and affirming spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community amid ongoing attacks from the Donald Trump Administration.

“Each year, Pride starts here and we have so much planned for WeHo Pride,” Mayor Lee Byers said. “Right now, as adverse forces threaten our hard-fought rights, it’s vitally important to create a safe and affirming space for LGBTQIA+ people and to celebrate artists and performers who embrace that love always wins.”

Since re-entering the White House in January 2025, Trump has launched a series of policies that have raised significant concerns within the LGBTQIA+ community. However, cities like West Hollywood, Washington, and New York have already revealed their Pride Month plans. Despite growing tensions, the LGBTQIA+ community appears ready to celebrate — louder than ever.

Will you be attending a 2025 Pride parade? Comment below!

Advertisement