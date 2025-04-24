BY: DM Published 23 hours ago

A ruling by the UK Supreme Court has prompted backlash from LGBTQIA+ advocates and celebrities, including Adjoa Andoh. On April 16, the court redefined the legal interpretation of “woman” under the Equality Act 2010. In a unanimous decision, the Court determined that the term “woman” refers exclusively to biological females. This excludes transgender women, even those with Gender Recognition Certificates (GRCs), from certain legal definitions and protections.

“Bridgerton” star Andoh stood in solidarity with the transgender community during a protest in London, organized in response to the UK Supreme Court’s ruling.

Adjoa Andoh is a proud supporter of the transgender community.

Advertisement

The protest was a reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision, which has been perceived by many as a step back for transgender rights in the UK. Activists and allies gathered to voice their concerns and demand more inclusive legal definitions that recognize and protect transgender folks. The protest drew an estimated 20,000 participants. It was organized by Trans Liberation to oppose what they describe as “further attacks” on the transgender community.

During the event, Andoh shared a photo on Instagram, smiling amidst a crowd waving trans flags. The caption reads: “Trans Rights are Human Rights. Happy Easter! All God’s children welcome – in the sunshine at Parliament Square Yesterday.”

Andoh has long been a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. She has three children, including a son, Liam, who is transgender. In a previous interview with Redd Magazine, she emphasized the importance of supporting trans youth.

“Why on earth are we creating a society that means people feel so reviled and unallowable that they would rather end their lives? For me, your gig as a parent is to raise your child up, keep them from falling under a bus, and teach them to do unto others,” she told the publication, via Attitude. “I’m a mother and I want all my children to thrive; it’s a no-brainer.”

Advertisement

Transgender UK residents are worried about their safety.

The ruling by the UK Supreme Court could likely lead to increased scrutiny aimed at members of the transgender community. According to the 2021 Census, approximately 262,000 people in England and Wales identify as transgender, representing about 0.5% of the population. However, transgender individuals in the UK face considerable challenges. In the year ending March 2023, there were 4,732 recorded hate crimes against transgender people in England and Wales, an 11% increase from the previous year.

The Supreme Court’s decision has prompted various organizations and public institutions to reassess their policies regarding single-sex spaces. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) plans to release updated statutory guidance by summer 2025 to provide clarity on the implementation of the ruling, the Financial Times reports.

Meanwhile, critics argue that this legal interpretation may lead to increased discrimination and marginalization of transgender people in the UK. “Trans people have been cynically targeted and demonized by politicians and large parts of the media for far too long,” said Maggie Chapman, a Green Party lawmaker in the Scottish Parliament. “This has contributed to attacks on longstanding rights and attempts to erase their existence altogether.”

Advertisement

What other celebrities would you like to see join Adjoa Andoh in the fight for transgender rights? Comment below!