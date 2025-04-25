Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Hungary Bans LGBTQIA+ Pride Events: A Cruel New Reality for Queer Citizens

BY: Jasmine Franklin

Published 1 day ago

Hungary Bans LGBTQIA+ Pride Events: A Cruel New Reality For Their Queer Citizens
Credit: Pexels/Simon Ly

Hungary has taken a hard turn against LGBTQIA+ rights, passing a constitutional amendment that bans public events by the queer community. The amendment, approved by Parliament in early April, strips away one of the last visible forms of queer expression in the country.

Human rights groups, European Union leaders, and global activists call the move an alarming rollback of fundamental freedoms. As Hungary bans LGBTQIA+ pride events, its queer citizens face an increasingly hostile environment — and few legal protections.

Hungary Passes a Constitutional Amendment to Ban LGBTQIA+ Public Events

 

This ban is the latest in a series of calculated moves by Hungary’s ruling party. The Fidesz-KDNP coalition has steadily chipped away at LGBTQIA+ rights since Prime Minister Viktor Orbán returned to power in 2010. The administration has repeatedly framed queer identity as a threat to Hungarian values. Before the final vote, protestors blocked the entrance to the Parliament and had to be physically removed by police.

The AP reported that “the amendment declares that children’s rights to moral, physical and spiritual development supersede any right other than the right to life, including peaceful assembly.” Therefore, the legislation bans the “depiction or promotion of homosexuality to minors aged under 18,” ultimately affecting Budapest’s pride, per the outlet. The new law allows authorities to use various tools to identify attendees of LGBTQIA+ events and fine them up to $546.

 

History of Discrimination Against LGBTQIA+ Individuals in Hungary

Hungary’s rollback of LGBTQIA+ rights has slowly progressed. Over the last several years, the country’s leaders have passed a series of laws targeting the queer community — often under the guise of protecting tradition or national identity. The discrimination is layered and deliberate, with every step erasing visibility, legal recognition, and basic safety.

According to the Human Rights Watch in 2018, Hungary’s Constitutional Court ruled that the state must allow transgender people to self-identify. The court found that the right to bear a name that matches one’s gender is essential to human dignity. Despite that clear guidance, Parliament ignored the decision and doubled down on efforts to restrict trans rights.

In 2020, lawmakers passed a law that banned transgender and intersex people from legally changing their gender. Without access to accurate identity documents, trans-Hungarians face increased risks of being harassed, outed, or denied services. The law effectively stripped them of legal recognition. A year later, the Constitutional Court clarified that this ban could not apply retroactively, meaning trans people who began the legal process before May 29, 2020, could proceed. But that win was narrow.

Attack On The LGBTQIA+ Community

These laws and years of state-led smear campaigns set the stage for the current ban. The government’s portrayal of queer identity as immoral or foreign has only escalated. As Hungary bans LGBTQIA+ pride events, it’s clear that this is not an isolated policy but a calculated effort to erase LGBTQIA+ lives from public life.

Hungary bans LGBTQIA+ pride events, but the broader implication is that the government aims to erase LGBTQIA+ people from public life altogether. This latest move isn’t just about parades. It’s about visibility, community, and the right to exist freely and openly. As Hungary bans LGBTQIA+ pride events, the question now is whether the international community will act or allow the erosion of queer rights to continue unchecked.

Do you believe the Hungary LGBTQIA+ will continue taking action against the new ruling? Let’s discuss below!

