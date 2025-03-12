BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

The Pentagon has issued a memo directing the removal of transgender service members from the U.S. military. This action aligns with President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aiming to ban transgender individuals from serving openly.? The move comes as the Trump administration continues to dish out attacks against the LGBTQIA+ community, leaving many weary of the impact these orders could have on their lives.

On Jan. 20, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14168, titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” The order requires all federal agencies to recognize only two sexes, male and female, as determined at birth. It also directs agencies to remove materials promoting “gender ideology” and halts funding for any of these programs.

However, the Trump administration has not stopped there. The Pentagon memo will result in hundreds of service members being removed from duty. The move will affect transgender members of the military significantly – here’s how.

The new Pentagon memo mandates the removal of transgender service personnel.

The memo, released Feb. 7, directs each military branch to identify personnel diagnosed with or treated for gender dysphoria. “Service members who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria will be processed for separation from military service,” the memo states, according to CNN. Branches have 30 days to identify and remove these individuals. However, exceptions are limited to cases where there is a “compelling government interest.”

It is important to note that the American Psychiatric Association disagrees with the administration’s stance. “Not all transgender people suffer from gender dysphoria, and that distinction is important to keep in mind,” the APA states. “Gender dysphoria and/or coming out as transgender can occur at any age.”

Currently, an estimated 4,200 transgender troops are serving in the U.S. military, according to The New York Times. From 2015 to 2024, the Department of Defense spent approximately $52 million on medical treatments related to gender transition. Critics of the ban note that these costs are minimal in the context of the overall defense budget and that transgender service members have served honorably and effectively.

The Trump administration has launched many attacks on LGBTQIA+ folks.

After signing Executive Order 14168, President Trump continued launching attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community. On Jan. 28, Executive Order 14187, “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” was signed. This order restricts gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. It further directs federal agencies to withhold funding from healthcare providers offering these treatments to individuals under 19. The order describes these medical interventions as harmful and irreversible.

These executive actions have sparked strong reactions from advocacy groups. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argues that these policies aim to erase legal recognition of transgender individuals and could lead to increased discrimination. “President Trump has shown a clear determination to use every lever of government to drive transgender people out of public life,” said Joshua Block, senior counsel for the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project, per ACLU. “We will not allow this dangerous, sweeping, and unconstitutional order to stand.”

