BTS Member Jin Begins Mandatory Military Duty in South Korea

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop mega-band BTS, has entered military service – the first of the group to do so.

Under South Korean law, every man is required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military before their 30th birthday. Jin turned 30 on Dec. 4, and so his service began on Tuesday.

Before heading off to training, Jin joked with some fans on the Korean Weverse platform that his new shaved head was “cuter than he thought.” BTS’s performance director Sungdeuk Son reshared the photo of Jin on his Instagram, writing in Korean, “I hope you have a healthy trip and be a precious time in your life..”

Per the Associated Press, Jin entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training.

The band’s label, Big Hit Music, chimed in on Weverse to remind fans that they should refrain from visiting Jin while he completes his service, noting they would keep fans apprised on what the boy band member is up to during his time in the military.

“Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment,” the note reads. “The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

Six other BTS members will soon follow in Jin’s footsteps as they approach their 30th birthdays, meaning the juggernaut boy band will likely be on hiatus until at least 2025. Their enlistments have caused fans to debate over whether the South Korean requirement should be revised, arguing that it should include exemptions for famous entertainers like BTS.

BTS released their first anthology album, Proof, in June.

“We support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home,” a statement from Big Hit Music read at the time.

BTS delivered their last concert as a group in the city of Busan back in October.