BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 hours ago

In 2025, safety for transgender individuals is not guaranteed. During an administration of increasing legislative attacks on LGBTQIA+ rights, the need for sanctuary cities — places that actively protect trans people from discrimination and legal threats — has never been greater. Across the U.S., some cities are stepping up, offering trans refuge. These safe havens guarantee that trans people are not left vulnerable in states that seek to erase them.

Open Hostility Against LGBTQIA+ Rights & States Fighting Back

With the second Trump administration’s open hostility toward LGBTQIA+ rights, trans people face unprecedented legal and social challenges. Policies targeting gender-affirming care, banning trans women from playing women’s sports, and even the ability to change gender markers on identification documents have put countless lives at risk. The fight for trans rights has become a state-by-state battle, with some states wanting to pass harsher restrictions while others establish themselves as sanctuaries.

California led the way in September 2022 by officially declaring itself a sanctuary for trans people when Newsom signed a new law that made sure transgender kids from outside of California can safely access hormones or puberty blockers in the state. Since then, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington have joined in, passing laws that shield trans individuals from legal action when seeking healthcare or escaping oppressive laws, per Stateline.

Advertisement

The Harsh Reality for Trans People Without Support

States that criminalize gender-affirming care or allow discrimination against transgender people create devastating consequences. Without legal protections, trans individuals experience housing and employment discrimination, struggle to access healthcare, and face a higher risk of violence. Trans youth, in particular, remain vulnerable as restrictions on healthcare force families to either flee their home states or watch their children lose access to treatment.

The Trevor Project reports that about 45% of LGBTQIA+ youth have seriously considered suicide in 2021, with more than half being transgender or non-binary. When the second Trump administration enacts anti-trans policies, the impact is deeply personal and life-threatening. However, sanctuary cities provide an essential lifeline.

Trans Sanctuary Cities in the U.S.

Advertisement

While entire states have declared themselves sanctuaries, some cities within hostile states have also taken action, standing in direct defiance of anti-trans policies. Here are some of the most essential trans sanctuary cities offering protection and support:

1. San Francisco, Calif.

A historic leader in LGBTQIA+ rights, San Francisco provides robust legal protections, gender-affirming healthcare access, and a vibrant, supportive community. The city funds trans-led organizations and has a dedicated Transgender District, the first of its kind in the world.

2. Sacramento, Calif.

California’s capital actively enforces sanctuary policies, providing trans individuals with access to legal aid, housing resources, and healthcare. Local government leaders have publicly committed to protecting LGBTQIA+ residents against state and federal attacks.

Advertisement

3. West Hollywood, Calif.

This city, long known for its strong LGBTQIA+ advocacy, has policies in place to protect trans individuals from discrimination. West Hollywood actively funds trans-specific services and assures that local law enforcement supports rather than targets trans residents.

4. Kansas City, MO

As a progressive enclave in a largely conservative state, Kansas City has taken steps to protect trans residents. The city council passed resolutions to defy state-level anti-trans legislation, and local organizations work to provide safe housing and medical resources for trans individuals.

Advertisement

5. Worcester, Mass.

As part of a trans sanctuary state, Worcester has established itself as a city committed to inclusivity. It offers legal protections, healthcare services, and active community support for trans people facing discrimination.

Sanctuary cities create communities where trans people can thrive without fear. As the current administration continues to target LGBTQIA+ rights, these cities show their solidarity. They stand as a testament to what’s possible when local governments choose to uplift, rather than erase, trans lives.

Have you visited any of the trans sanctuary cities? Comment below!

Advertisement