‘Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Says New Passport Misgenders Her As “Male” After Trump’s Anti-Trans Executive Order: “F**k This Administration”

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer posted a video to her TikTok story in which she revealed that her renewed passport lists her gender as male following Donald Trump‘s executive order declaring the government will only recognize two genders: Male and female.

When Donald Trump returned to the White House, his Inauguration speech was plagued by anti-trans rhetoric, saying it would be “official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.” Trump would later make it official by signing an executive order only recognizing two genders.

“I had a bit of a harsh reality check today and felt like it’s important to share with whoever is listening,” Schafer said on TikTok. “So I’m sure most of us remember on, I think the first day of Trump’s presidency, he signed an executive order to declare only two genders recognized by the state, male and female assigned at birth.”

Advertisement

She continued, “And as a result of this, which I wrote down because I want to get it right, the Borough of Consular Affairs has frozen passport applications requesting a gender marker change or renewals or new applications with a gender marker deferring from an applicant’s gender assigned at birth. So my initial reaction to this, because our president is a lot of talk, was like, I’ll believe it when I see it. And today I saw it on my new passport male.”

Schafer explained that she first changed her gender markers during her teenage years when she first got her driver’s license. At that point she hadn’t had an issue with her passport and they had all noted her gender as female.

However, during filming in Barcelona, her car was broken into, and a bag containing her passport was stolen.

“And so I got an emergency passport, which was very simple at the time. It’s basically just a copy of my old passport, but temporary and only supposed to be used within the year,” she said. “So as soon as I got back to the states, I had to get this fixed and get it replaced with a real proper passport, which I went to the federal passport agency today in L.A. and did, I’ve had to do this one time before. No part of the process was different. I filled everything out just like I normally would. I put female, and when it was picked up today and I opened it up, they had changed the marker to male.”

Advertisement

Schafer said that her intention in opening up about this situation was not to fear monger but to “note the reality of the situation and that it is actually happening.”

“I was shocked because I don’t know, I just didn’t think it was actually going to happen. And I want to acknowledge my privilege not only as a famous or celebrity trans woman who is white and thin and can adhere to contemporary beauty standards, and I can participate in all of that, and I pass and it still happened,” she added.

“I never had my birth certificate changed, so this has led me to believe that I think the agencies who are in charge of passports and this sort of thing are now required to cross reference birth certificates or, I don’t know exactly what changed as far as the processing goes, but this is the first time this has happened to me since I changed my gender marker,” Schafer said. “We’re coming up on a decade now, or something. And I do believe it is a direct result of the administration our country is currently operating under. And I guess I’m just sort of scared of the way this stuff slowly gets implemented.”

She continued, “I also want to say, I don’t give a fuck that they put an ‘M’ on my passport. It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness, however it does make life a little harder. Personally, I mean I haven’t tested it out yet, I’ll found out next week when I have to travel abroad with my new passport, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to come along with having to out myself to like border patrol agents and that whole gig much more often than I would like to or is really necessary. And this is just my personal circumstance, and thinking about other trans women who this might also be happening to, or other trans people, the list only gets longer as far as the intricacies that come along with the difficulty that this brings into real life shit.”

Advertisement

“I just want to say trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never going to stop being trans,” she said. “A letter and a passport can’t change that and fuck this administration. And I don’t really have an answer on what to do about this, but I feel it was important to share. This is real. So yeah, fuck.”

Hunter Schafer reveals that her new passport now lists her sex as male instead of female, following Trump’s instatement: “I’m not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don’t need it. But I do think it’s worth posting to sort of note the… pic.twitter.com/C9DDJEtf4u — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 21, 2025

Schafer is not the only one speaking out about this situation. Influencer and political activist RaeShanda Lias also experienced something similar with her oldest son receiving his passport with the incorrect gender marker.

“I’m so damn furious right now! This absolute disrespect and attempt to erase a whole group of people is ridiculous,” she wrote on Threads. “TRANS AND NON BINARY PEOPLE ARE HERE! MY BABY IS NOT INVISIBLE!”

Advertisement

On Instagram, Lias added, “I am so hurt because my child is hurt! This is absolutely ridiculous. Trans and non-binary people have been here and are not going anywhere. People that are filled with hate hate themselves. I’m not sure what someone else’s existence bothers you so much. Just miserable.”

via: Deadline