Karina Ødegård, a Norwegian politician from the Green Party (MDG) and potential first transgender member of Parliament, is urging Norway to offer asylum to transgender Americans fleeing rising discrimination. She frames the proposal as a call for human rights and global accountability. As the second Trump administration ramps up anti-trans policies, Ødegård says Norway must act. With her push, she positions the country as a rare safe harbor in an increasingly hostile world. Ødegård has full support from her party.

Transgender Americans Facing Discrimination Under the Current Administration

Across the U.S., transgender Americans are navigating a political climate that has turned openly hostile. Under Trump’s second administration, federal protections have weakened. Several executive orders have rolled back gender-affirming care coverage, preventing trans people from serving in the military, and requiring trans people to list their sex assigned at birth on official documents. Bills targeting bathroom access, pronoun use in schools, and participation in sports have gained traction in conservative-led states, echoing the first Trump term —but with more coordination and urgency.

Additionally, the administration targets states refusing to comply with anti-trans laws. According to the AP, the administration sued Maine for not abiding by the government’s move to ban trans women from girls and women’s sports. The lawsuit comes just weeks after the infamous back-and-forth at the White House between Trump and Governor Janet Mills when he threatened to cut off federal funding to the state.

LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups warn that the current climate is more aggressive than before. The Human Rights Campaign declared a national state of emergency for LGBTQIA+ Americans, citing a spike in anti-trans legislation and rhetoric.

How Norway Has Become a Transgender Safe Haven

Norway consistently ranks among the most LGBTQIA+-inclusive countries in the world. The country legalized same-sex marriage in 2009, enforces strong anti-discrimination protections, and allows legal gender changes without medical requirements. Public support for queer rights remains high, and access to gender-affirming care is part of the national health system. As of now, Norway doesn’t legally recognize non-binary identities or offer gender-affirming care for individuals under 18, Pink News reported. However, in many ways, Norway offers a model of what equitable policy can look like, making it a natural place for Ødegård to introduce her proposal.

Karina Ødegård’s Push for Transgender American Asylum in Norway

Ødegård finds what is happening in America against trans people extremely problematic. She explained to the Norwegian Newspaper Aftenposten that the challenges trans individuals are facing in the U.S. are eerily similar to what marginalized groups experienced in 1930s Germany. She also noted that Norway’s state and healthcare system helped her become who she is.

“One thing is that you see [in the U.S.] the development of an illiberal democracy. I find that extremely problematic. Then it gets even worse because the Trump administration has singled out transgender people as scapegoats to be hanged and removed,” she said.

That is why she felt compelled to act after witnessing the Trump administration roll back transgender rights with alarming speed. Ødegård has full support from her party.

The push for Transgender American asylum in Norway is a recognition of the very real danger some Americans now face — and a reminder that human rights are not guaranteed, even in nations that once set the standard. Ødegård’s initiative dares to say that when America turns its back on its citizens, the world must not.

As the proposal progresses, the question remains: Will more countries follow Norway’s lead?

