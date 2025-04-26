BY: Kara Johnson Published 25 seconds ago

More Black travelers are taking to the skies and doing it boldly, beautifully, and unapologetically. With growing access to global destinations, there’s a surge in interest from Black LGBTQIA+ individuals choosing to explore the world on their terms. These travelers seek adventure, belonging, safety, and community in every corner of the globe.

In response, a wave of Black LGBTQIA+ travel groups has emerged — explicitly designed to make travel more inclusive, affirming, and unforgettable. These groups offer curated experiences that prioritize cultural exploration, joy, and connection without the pressure to code-switch or shrink yourself. From group trips to online directories, they’re creating global spaces where Black queer travelers are seen, celebrated, and safe. Here are six standout Black LGBTQIA+ travel groups making waves in the travel world.

1. BGLT (Black Gay & Lesbian Travelers)

BGLT is one of the original trailblazers in the Black LGBTQIA+ travel movement. This group curates international travel experiences for Black queer individuals looking for camaraderie, culture, and comfort. With past trips to places like Greece, Mexico, and Thailand, BGLT has mastered the art of combining luxury with Black joy. Their vibrant community is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves to travel freely and fabulously.

2. Salty Travels

Salty Travels is all about immersive experiences, bold energy, and queer magic. Founded by and for LGBTQIA+ travelers of color, this collective leads international adventures where you can dance, connect, and explore with like-minded folks. Their trips include everything from beach parties in the Caribbean to cultural deep dives in Morocco and Colombia. Salty Travels is more than a travel group — it’s a vibe.

3. Queer Queens Travel

Queer Queens Travel is a group that uplifts Black queer femmes and women who crave luxury, community, and exploration. They plan curated travel experiences that balance self-care, empowerment, and cultural curiosity. Whether it’s soaking in hot springs in Costa Rica or exploring Black art in Paris, Queer Queens makes sure travelers leave every trip feeling full — of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

4. Lesbi Friends Travel

As the name suggests, Lesbi Friends Travel creates spaces specifically for queer women, centering the experiences of lesbians and bi women of color. Their trips are intentionally curated with a focus on safety, joy, and community-building. Whether solo or with a partner, you’ll find a welcoming environment where sisterhood thrives—from island retreats to bustling cities.

5. The Queer Nomads

Based in the UK, The Queer Nomads are a Black queer couple who share their global adventures while advocating for inclusivity in travel. The platform offers travel tips, destination guides, and curated trips that center queer Black experiences. Their mission is to inspire others to travel boldly while showing that representation matters — even in the world’s farthest corners.

6. Everywhere Is Queer

Everywhere Is Queer is a growing global directory of LGBTQIA+-owned businesses and spaces. While not a traditional travel group, it’s an essential resource for queer travelers — especially Black LGBTQIA+ individuals looking for safe spaces. The platform helps users locate queer-friendly cafes, shops, and community hubs worldwide, allowing for more meaningful and secure travel experiences.

These travel groups are redefining what it means to be a globetrotter. They’re not just offering vacations but building community, safety, and celebration into every itinerary. With each trip, they remind Black LGBTQIA+ individuals that the world belongs to them, too.

As global travel continues to evolve, the presence of Black LGBTQIA+ travel groups is more vital than ever. They open doors, challenge stereotypes, and create spaces where queer joy can flourish without apology. Whether you’re looking for relaxation, exploration, or a chosen family on the road, these groups are ready to welcome you with open arms and passports.

