BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 56 minutes ago

Looking for love on a dating app can feel like a chore — especially for Black LGBTQIA+ folx. Between algorithm bias, limited matches, and the exhausting task of explaining your identity, mainstream apps often miss the mark. Thankfully, Black LGBTQIA+ friendly dating apps are flipping the script, offering spaces where Black queer love is accepted and celebrated!

Why Black LGBTQIA+ Friendly Dating Apps Matter

Let’s be real: A lot of dating apps barely get it right for Black singles. Now, add an extra layer of “LGBTQIA+;” it’s a struggle! Traditional apps can feel like a minefield of discrimination, fetishization, and exhausting explanations about identity. Black LGBTQIA+ friendly dating apps create a space where you can exist authentically, free from judgment. They center on Black experiences, amplify queer voices, and foster genuine connections.

Representation matters in dating. Seeing people who share your cultural background and experiences makes it easier to form meaningful relationships. These apps also prioritize safety, community, and inclusivity.

Advertisement

Here are five Black LGBTQIA+ friendly dating apps to try out!

1. BLK

BLK is that dating app! The app is designed specifically for Black singles, and BLK understands the nuances of Black dating culture. While it’s not exclusively LGBTQIA+, the platform is welcoming and inclusive. With a user-friendly interface, fun profile prompts, and an active community, BLK makes connecting with like-minded people who share your background and values easy.

2. Black People Meet

Advertisement

A classic for a reason, Black People Meet has been helping Black singles find love for years. The platform is open to LGBTQIA+ users, though it can be a limited dating experience for some. For instance, it doesn’t have a non-binary gender option but allows you to seek the same sex. Black People Meet offers detailed profiles, personalized matchmaking features, and a user base that genuinely wants to connect.

3. Her

For queer women, nonbinary folx, and trans people, Her is a must-download. This app is one of the few explicitly designed for LGBTQIA+ women and nonbinary individuals, making it a breath of fresh air. The community is vibrant, the features are fun (think group chats and in-app events), and the focus on inclusivity makes it a standout. Plus, with so many Black LGBTQIA+ users, Her is a great space to find connections rooted in identity and culture.

4. Zoe

Advertisement

Zoe is another fantastic dating app for LGBTQIA+ women and nonbinary folx. With its personality-driven matching system, Zoe takes a thoughtful approach to dating. Instead of swiping based on looks, you answer compatibility questions to find people who truly align with your vibe. The app is known for its safety features, LGBTQIA+-friendly environment, and growing Black user base. If deep conversations and genuine connections are your thing, Zoe is worth exploring.

5. BlackGentry

For those looking for a more curated dating experience, BlackGentry delivers. If you are an ambitious, like-minded Black professional who wants to build meaningful relationships, this app is for you! It attracts a mature crowd that values quality over quantity, making it perfect if you’re tired of endless swiping. While not exclusively LGBTQIA+, BlackGentry welcomes all Black singles and fosters an environment where queer users feel seen and valued.

Black LGBTQIA+-friendly dating apps create spaces that celebrate Blackness and queerness rather than sidelining them. Whether you’re looking for romance, friendship, or something undefined, an app exists that meets your needs. Download one (or a few), start making connections that feel right, and put yourself out there. Love exists, and these apps help you find it.

Advertisement

What is your favorite Black LGBTQIA+-friendly dating app? Comment below!