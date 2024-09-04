Love Is A Swipe Away: Four Ways To Navigate LGBTQ Dating Apps

As you’ve done the deeper work to learn more about yourself and your desires, you may be at the point where you’d like to share time and space with someone else or others. Finding a pool of candidates has been tough for many, so they turn to apps to make the process easier.

According to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, a quarter of LGBTQIA+ adults who are partnered found their person through online dating. Before you make that magical connection, you need a few tips for success. Here are four ways to navigate LGBTQIA+ dating apps so you can make the most of your experience.

1. Think about what you really want.

Relationships of all kinds require something. Thinking about what you have to give in a relationship will help you be clearer about who you’re open to meeting. Whether that’s the “one” or the “one right now,” you empower yourself to ask for what you want and are more likely to find someone who wants the same thing.

2. After considering what you want, choose the right app.

There’s an app for that. There are more than the mainstream apps that make space for queer identities. Match with like-minded people through community-specific apps like Her, Fem, Scruff, Grindr, TSmatch, Fiorry, Jack’d, and Silver Singles.

Every platform will have a different feel, so do some research and, through trial and error, see for yourself which ones are the best places for your time and energy.

3. Show up authentically wherever you land.

Understanding that only some have done the soul-searching you’ve done and presenting the clearest version of yourself possible will help you to operate in good faith from a solid foundation. That’s the only part you can control in this dance of companionship. Sharing good profile photos and some basic information about yourself puts your best foot forward. And in no time, you’ll be in step with someone who appreciates the real you.

4. Keep an open mind about how this will play out.

Life is so random. Although we plan as best as possible, some of the most wonderful experiences come to us unexpectedly. You may know what your person or people look like and find a home in a different façade. Of course, stay true to yourself, but being flexible in life seems to lead to more satisfying adventures. Learn to acknowledge genuine connection when it’s happening and give it a chance to grow.

These are just four ways to navigate LGBTQIA+ dating apps. However, remember that having fun and centering your joy is just as important as putting yourself out there.

What are some of your go-to tips while navigating LGBTQIA+ dating apps? Comment below!