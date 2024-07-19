Of Course: Grindr Gay Dating App Crashes in Milwaukee During Republican National Convention | www.lovebscott.com

Gay dating app Grindr reportedly got so much traffic in the Milwaukee area during the Republican National Convention that servers were overloaded and the app went offline.

via Newsweek:

Over 1,000 users reported a Grindr outage in the Milwaukee area around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Downdetector, a website that collects online service status information.

The Grindr app also allegedly experienced problems in the Cream City on Thursday— the fourth and final day of the RNC — as well as in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. However, Grindr’s official status updates show there hasn’t been an outage since May.

Nevertheless, a Grindr user who did not want to be identified told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he noticed an influx of anonymous users this week.

“On any given day, you’ll go on there and see a headless torso or blank profile,” the man told the outlet Thursday.

The source explained that a headless photo on someone’s Grindr profile usually means the person is looking for a fling and not a relationship. On a normal day, the Grindr user said he usually comes across around 10 users who don’t show their face, but claimed he stopped counting at 50 anonymous profiles when he checked the app Thursday.

The buzz surrounding allegedly increased Grindr traffic in Milwaukee rapidly spread on social media. Even ex-Congressman Geroge Santos, who said he met his husband on Grindr, got involved.

“Grindr executives are calling the RNC convention the Grindr Superbowl,” Santos said in a video posted Wednesday.

“Let me tell you something: just come out of the closet boys. Come on, it’s fun. You can be gay and conservative,” he added. “But look, Grindr is already outing you anyway based on the hits and guess who is in town? It’s all you conservatives.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Grindr saw increased traffic in cities hosting the RNC. In 2016, the Cleveland area saw a 66% increase in Grindr traffic while the convention was in town, according to a Vice article. Comparatively, Grindr hotspots like Times Square, Capitol Hill, Disneyland, and South Beach, Florida did not see any comparable traffic increase at that time.

This doesn’t surprise us one bit.