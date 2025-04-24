BY: DM Published 22 hours ago

It’s never too early to teach children about acceptance; books are a great way to start. Ross Mathews, co-host of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and his husband, Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews, are telling their love story through a children’s book. For García-Mathews, an educator, the book serves as both a mirror and a window for young readers.

“I constantly seek out books that serve as both mirrors and windows for children—mirrors that help them see themselves and windows that offer glimpses into others’ experiences,” he told Out. “I’m proud to have created this book with my husband that showcases our rich bilingual and bicultural heritage, helping children learn about responsibility while appreciating the significance of family, traditions, and cultural heritage.”

The heart-warming story is perfect for those looking to have tricky conversations with children, as it details the loving relationship between two men. Here is a look at Mathew and García-Mathews’ new book.

Ross Mathew and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews took inspiration from their own wedding.

Mathews and García-Mathews took their experiences as proud gay uncles and turned them into a children’s book titled “Tío and Tío: The Ring Bearers.” The inspiration for “Tío and Tío” came straight from Mathews and García-Mathews’ love story. The couple married in 2022, with two of García-Mathews’ young nephews proudly serving as ring bearers. Their nephews’ earnest dedication to the role sparked the idea for a children’s book.

“We were so struck after our wedding how seriously our nephews took their role as ring bearers,” Mathews told People magazine. “We talked to them afterwards about how nervous they were, and how they didn’t have an understanding of the role before, but were blown away at how important it was. They really took such pride in the job.”

Mathews recalled his husband pointing out that their experience “is a good takeaway for kids, for them to learn responsibility,” which planted the seed for a children’s story. Before long, the idea for the book “just kind of came out of us,” Mathews told the outlet, laughing at how naturally the concept developed. The book is currently available on Amazon and is available as a hardcover or Kindle read.

Ross Mathews is no stranger to writing.

Mathews may be known for his outlandish personality, but he is also an author. Writing for kids was uncharted territory for Mathews, who has previously authored books of comedic essays for adults. “I’m a storyteller — I communicate with people, but I don’t have kids and I wouldn’t pretend to know how to really communicate with kids,” Mathews told People magazine. “But with my husband’s expertise and my storytelling ability, we wrote it up.”

In 2013, Mathews released his debut memoir, “Man Up! Tales of My Delusional Self-Confidence.” The book is filled with humorous anecdotes and personal reflections, as Ross recalls learning to accept his identity. In 2020, Mathews released “Name Drop.” This collection of entertaining essays recounts his hilarious encounters with various celebrities.

