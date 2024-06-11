Get Your travel On! LGBTQIA+ Travel Groups for Your Travel Desires

Traveling is an excellent opportunity to explore, learn, relax, and enjoy new places. It’s even better when you do so while also gaining new friends. If you are interested in traveling but don’t have a friend or partner to go with, consider traveling with like-minded folx. LGBTQIA+ travel groups and tours allow you to reach new destinations and make new friends!

How often have you avoided traveling because you’re single or your friends are unavailable? Have you ever hesitated to book a trip because you aren’t sure what to do there? You may just need a travel group! Utilizing travel groups and tours allows you to travel and have customized experiences and tour guides. Additionally, you get to meet new people! Here are five LGBTQIA+ travel groups to consider booking with.

1. Queer Queens Travel (queerqueenstravel.com)

Queer Queens Travel describes themselves as “a travel collective for Queer Women of Colour by Queer Women of Colour.” The collective is based in Canada, but you can sign up from anywhere in the world! If you are looking to travel with a group that creates a safe space for you to be comfortable, this is the perfect group for you. Queer Queens Travel is currently planning trips to destinations like Guatemala, Barbados, and South Africa.

If you are looking for LGBTQIA+ travel groups that guarantee safe and welcoming destinations, look no further than GayTravel! This travel group is open to all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and prioritizes travelers’ safety and happiness. According to its website, GayTravel has been the No. 1 source for LGBTQIA travel since its inception over 24 years ago. They also offer a plethora of trips for those seeking new adventures and travel guides.

3. HE Travel

For travelers looking for a travel group with a range, consider HE Travel. HE has been prioritizing the queer community since the ’70s. Not only do they offer LGBTQIA+ travel groups for various destinations, but they tend to all of your travel needs. They offer travel insurance, agents, and special pricing. On their website, you can also compare travel packages to best decide which trip is best for you!

4. Detours Travel (detourstravel.com)

Travelers who want to take advantage of LGBTQIA+ travel groups but want some flexibility should head over to Detours Travel! Much like other travel groups, you can browse their destination options and find like-minded people with whom to explore the world. However, there is more flexibility in experiences and activities. Additionally, group sizes are smaller, allowing the opportunity for authentic social interactions.

5. Diva Destinations (divadestinations.co.uk)

If you have been considering solo travel but aren’t entirely convinced, look no further than Diva Destinations. Along with the typical offerings of an LGBTQIA+ travel group, Diva Destinations also prioritize queer women who are interested in solo travel. The Diva Solos Travel Club also has regular virtual and in-person meetings in order to help others connect with people who share similar experiences.

Finding a travel group doesn’t have to be daunting. There is a group that will best suit your needs. No more excuses—book that trip now with a travel group!