BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 2 days ago

The April 2025 UK Supreme Court’s decision to define “woman” strictly as someone assigned female at birth under the Equality Act 2010 has sent shockwaves through the transgender community.

This ruling excludes transgender women from the legal definition of “woman,” even if they possess a Gender Recognition Certificate, potentially affecting access to single-sex spaces like shelters, hospital wards, and sports teams.

While the court emphasized that protections against discrimination based on gender reassignment remain intact, the broader implications of this decision have left many transgender individuals feeling vulnerable and marginalized.

7 Ways to Protect Your Mental Health

Legal decisions that question or redefine the identities of transgender individuals can have profound psychological effects. Feelings of invalidation, fear, and anxiety are common responses to such rulings. It’s essential to acknowledge these emotions and take proactive steps to safeguard mental well-being during these challenging times.

1. Limit Exposure to Distressing News

Constant news about anti-trans legislation can be mentally draining. Set boundaries around news consumption, and avoid reading harmful comment sections or clickbait that elevates hate speech.



2. Seek Supportive Communities

Surround yourself — online or in person — with people who affirm your identity. Whether it’s a local LGBTQIA+ group, online forum, or even a group chat, connecting with others who “get it” can help you feel less alone.

3. Engage in Affirming Activities

Do things that make you feel good in your body and your identity. This could be journaling, getting dressed up, watching affirming content, or celebrating your gender with friends who uplift you.

4. Access Professional Mental Health Support

If you’re able to, talk to a therapist who has experience working with LGBTQIA+ clients — especially trans individuals. Organizations like The Trevor Project or Trans Lifeline can also connect you to affirming mental health support.

5. Practice Self-Care and Mindfulness

Meditation, rest, exercise, hydration, turning your phone off for a while — do what you need to do to feel centered. Remember, self-care isn’t always soft and pretty; sometimes it’s just giving yourself permission to pause.



6. Stay Informed, But Protect Your Peace

Staying up-to-date is important, but doomscrolling helps no one. Get your information from trusted sources, then step back and give yourself room to process.



7. Get Involved in Ways That Empower You

Whether it’s signing a petition, showing up at a rally, or just reposting resources — taking action, even in small ways, can help restore a sense of control and solidarity.



Understanding the Impact

In recent months, the LGBTQIA+ community has faced a surge of legislative changes and policy decisions that have sparked concern and unrest. In the U.S., Iowa made headlines by becoming the first state to remove gender identity protections from its civil rights code, a move that has been met with widespread criticism and protests.

Across the Atlantic, Hungary’s government passed a law banning Pride events and authorizing the use of facial recognition technology to identify and potentially fine attendees, a decision that has been condemned by human rights organizations as a significant attack on LGBTQ+ rights.

In the realm of sports, England Hockey announced a policy banning transgender women from participating in female competitions, prompting legal challenges from affected athletes who argue that the policy is discriminatory and undermines inclusivity in sports.

This latest UK ruling is upsetting, painful, and frankly exhausting. But your identity is not up for debate. Trans women are women. Trans people deserve protection, affirmation, and joy — period. In the face of policies meant to erase or exclude, protecting your mental health is an act of resistance and self-love. Take care of yourself, and lean on your community.

What's helping you feel grounded right now? Drop your mental health go-tos in the comments and let's lift each other up.