Three transgender athletes are preparing to take legal action against England Hockey following the organization’s decision to ban trans women from participating in female competitions — a move that has sparked significant controversy and could set a legal precedent in the UK.

The Policy at the Center of the Controversy

In January 2025, England Hockey announced a new Trans and Non-Binary Participation Policy, set to take effect on Sept. 1, 2025. Under this policy, the organization will introduce two categories: a Female category, restricted to individuals recorded female at birth; and an Open category, accessible to all players regardless of gender identity. The policy aims to ensure fair competition, citing that hockey is a “gender-affected sport” requiring physical capabilities such as strength, endurance, speed, and acceleration.

England Hockey stated that the policy was developed after a comprehensive review, considering guidance from the Sports Councils’ Equality Group (SCEG). The organization emphasized its commitment to supporting all affected players to continue participating in hockey.

Athletes Challenge the Ban

Rachel Saunders, a transgender woman and experienced hockey goalkeeper, is among the three LGBTQIA+ athletes planning to sue England Hockey over the new policy. Saunders, who has played hockey for over two decades, argues that the policy is arbitrary and detrimental to her mental, physical, and emotional well-being. She expressed concerns to PinkNews that the open category effectively erases the men’s category and forces trans women to share changing facilities with men, raising safeguarding issues.

The powerful athletes have initiated a crowdfunding campaign to support their legal challenge, asserting that the policy portrays transgender women and non-binary individuals as threats to women’s sports, despite evidence to the contrary.

Legal Perspectives and Potential Implications

Matt Champ, known as a senior associate at the Colman Coyle law firm, shared that he’s providing legal advice to the claimants. Champ contends that England Hockey’s justification for the ban lacks sufficient evidence and may constitute unlawful discrimination. He argues that even if hockey is considered a gender-affected sport, the organization must demonstrate that the exclusion of trans women is necessary to secure fair competition.

The outcome of this legal challenge could have significant implications for sports governing bodies across the UK, potentially influencing how policies regarding transgender athletes are formulated and implemented in the future.

Broader Context and Reactions

England Hockey’s policy aligns with a broader trend among sports organizations reevaluating transgender participation. For instance, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Lawn Tennis Association have implemented similar restrictions.

However, these policies have faced criticism from LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups, who argue that they marginalize transgender athletes and undermine inclusivity in sports. The legal challenge against England Hockey underscores the ongoing debate over balancing fairness in competition with the rights of transgender individuals to participate fully in sports.

